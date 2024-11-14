Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
New Defence treaty with Romania deepens relations and supports collective security
Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, signed the new agreement in London with his Romanian counterpart.
The UK’s defence relationship with Romania has been expanded following the signing yesterday of a new treaty promoting greater cooperation between the two countries’ armed forces.
Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, hosted his Romanian counterpart, Angel Tîlvăr, at the Ministry of Defence in London this morning to sign the treaty.
United as NATO allies and in steadfast support of Ukraine, the defence relationship between the UK and Romania continues to grow.
Both ministers agreed to enhance bilateral defence cooperation to maintain peace and security in Europe, improve the effectiveness and efficiency of each nation’s armed forces when operating together, and develop information sharing.
The UK and Romania both share a steadfast support for Ukraine. Romania has sent military personnel to the UK to help train more than 45,000 Ukrainian recruits as part of Operation Interflex, which teaches basic infantry and combat skills.
Defence Secretary John Healey MP yesterday said:
This agreement demonstrates how quickly the UK’s defence relationship with Romania is growing and it shows our shared commitment to peace and security in Europe.
This Government is resetting Britain’s relations across Europe, and this agreement builds on that commitment as we continue to deepen our ties.
The UK’s security starts in Ukraine and, together with Romania as our NATO allies, we will continue to support Ukraine against Putin’s illegal invasion.
The treaty agrees to establish a joint defence committee, which will provide a framework through which we can reinforce our relationship with a key NATO Ally and European partner, and better work together to combat the shared threats we face.
The UK Armed Forces have worked closely alongside Romania’s Armed Forces for many years – earlier this year, a Royal Air Force fighter squadron of six Typhoons and around 200 personnel deployed to Romania to fly NATO air policing missions for four months.
Since then, numerous exercises have seen the UK and Romania operate alongside each other, including a British Army deployment to the Carpathian Mountains in Romania through September and October to practice training in difficult terrain alongside NATO allies as part of Exercise Sarmis.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-defence-treaty-with-romania-deepens-relations-and-supports-collective-security
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK commitment to Falkland Islands as strong as ever as Minister travels to pay respects on Remembrance Day12/11/2024 16:10:00
Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard, met service personnel and members of the Falkland Islands Government, and also attended a Remembrance Day service
More British veterans to receive medal commemorating their nuclear service08/11/2024 16:25:00
More veterans who helped the UK and US to establish the nuclear bomb to receive metallic recognition as expanded criteria will see British veterans who supported the US atmospheric nuclear test programme receive the Nuclear Test Medal.
Government boosts support for veterans ahead of Remembrance08/11/2024 15:25:00
Housing support for UK veterans has been guaranteed after the government committed new additional funding for veterans’ homelessness support programmes
The 4th Republic of Korea-UK Cyber Dialogue held in London08/11/2024 15:16:00
The 4th Republic of Korea (ROK)-United Kingdom (UK) Cyber Dialogue was held in London on 6 November 2024.
Independent champion for the Armed Forces one step closer as Commissioner Bill introduced07/11/2024 13:15:00
The government has introduced the Armed Forces Commissioner Bill – the first ever independent champion for serving personnel and their families.
Satellite deal signed for advanced military tech05/11/2024 10:15:00
New Juno satellite to support military operations will be designed and built in the UK.
MOD signs advisors to develop surplus land for community use01/11/2024 13:15:00
Local communities will benefit from real estate and environmental & technical advice in developing surplus Defence sites for residential use.
The Army gives the lessons as STEM comes to Salisbury Plain30/10/2024 11:15:00
Hundreds of Army cadets will try their hand at solving military-base challenges with STEM during their October half term.