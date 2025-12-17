New delivery framework published on co-occurring mental health and substance use

Developed jointly by the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England, this new framework outlines how mental health, and drug and alcohol services should work together more effectively. The framework sets out a clear and shared approach to improving treatment and support for people with co-occurring mental health and substance use conditions through better integrated care.

Purposefully drafted to apply across all cohorts, it avoids singling out specific groups and instead, ensures that the needs of everyone are considered within a whole-system, person-centred approach. Its core aim is to move away from fragmented care, so that people are no longer passed between separate services but instead receive coordinated, effective support that responds to the full range of their needs.

It sets out national commitments across 4 priority areas covering:

strategic leadership and service design

data and monitoring

workforce and training

commissioning and incentives.

Alongside explaining the actions the government and NHS England will take nationally, the framework also recommends further steps for commissioners, service providers, clinicians and others to strengthen local delivery. It is intended as a practical resource for all those working with people who have co-occurring mental health and substance use needs, supporting the consistent delivery of integrated, high-quality care.