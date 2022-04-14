Department of Health and Social Care
New Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England announced
The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed that Dr Thomas Waite has been appointed as Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England
Dr Thomas Waite will support Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Professor Chris Whitty as the deputy CMO (DCMO) leading on health protection, replacing Professor Jonathan Van-Tam who stepped down on 31 March 2022. His role will cover emergency response and preparedness, infectious diseases, vaccines and therapeutics.
Dr Waite graduated in Medicine from Cardiff University and holds postgraduate qualifications in public health, medical toxicology and medical education. After his medical and public health training, he held posts in global health, infectious disease and environmental health protection. More recently he was Director of the UK Field Epidemiology Training Programme and helped establish the UK Public Health Rapid Support Team, leading their first overseas deployment to Ethiopia.
Dr Waite helped create and lead the Joint Biosecurity Centre which provided evidence-based, objective analysis to inform local and national decision-making in response to COVID and has been interim DCMO since May 2021.
Dr Thomas Waite said:
I am delighted to be appointed as the Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Health Protection. I am looking forward to the opportunity of working with teams throughout the country to develop our preparedness for health hazards and emergencies and to protect the health of the public.
Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, said:
Dr Waite has an excellent track record of delivery. His wealth of experience in epidemiology and emergency preparedness will benefit the government’s ongoing public health responses as well as help us to prepare for future events.
The CMO acts as the UK government’s principal medical adviser, and the professional head of all directors of public health in local government and the medical profession in government.
The CMO is an independent position at permanent secretary level, supported by 3 DCMOs. The role provides public health and clinical advice to ministers in the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and across government.
