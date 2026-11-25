A London-based trial will help police track and identify drones to prevent unauthorised, dangerous activity and disruption at major events.

nearly £2 million government-backed trial equips police with technology to tackle nuisance drones from greater distances, helping prevent disruption at major events

new technology will help commercial drone users safely share increasingly busy skies, supporting medical deliveries and shopping services to give the UK economy a boost of up to £103 billion

comes as government continues to develop cloud-based drone tracking software – helping put an end to disruptive drones around airports and railways

Police will be equipped with new technology to better identify and track drones as part of a nearly £2 million government-backed trial announced yesterday (24 November 2026).

The London-based trial will equip police with technology capable of detecting drones’ digital ‘number plates’, helping them respond more effectively to disruptive and dangerous use.

Existing digital number plates identify a drone and its location but can generally only be detected within a confined vicinity.

New equipment will increase the accuracy and reach of that detection, helping police build a stronger picture of drone activity across the capital.

It follows growing concern over drones being flown illegally around major public events, including disruption at an Arsenal fixture last month, and more than 10 drone seizures around Oasis concerts last year.

The measures could support future efforts to clamp down on unauthorised drone activity around airports and other sensitive sites, such as the aircraft that encountered an illegal drone near Heathrow in October.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander yesterday said:

Dangerous and nuisance drones can have a real impact by showing up and disrupting major events – not only spoiling the fun but creating a security risk. That’s why we’re putting new technology in police hands to track the ‘number plates of the sky’ and crack down on illegal use. Our £2 million investment will strengthen security while supporting an industry that could transform vital services, create jobs and generate up to £103 billion for the UK economy.

Backed by £1.2 million from the Department for Transport (DfT), the trial will also help drones operate safely alongside other aircraft, boosting the frequency of medical deliveries and shopping services, such as Amazon deliveries.

The Regulatory Innovation Office will provide a further £500,000 to support new equipment and infrastructure for the police and build on efforts to remove barriers to scaling up drone operations.

The UK’s drone sector could contribute up to £103 billion to the economy over the next 25 years, with applications ranging from urgent medical deliveries to retail and infrastructure.

Louisa Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Apian, yesterday said:

Our NHS drone services are already helping clinicians provide vital care through faster deliveries and quicker test results. These services depend on close collaboration with aviation partners, regulators and security services. Giving the police better tools to identify drones and distinguish authorised operations from potentially illegal activity will help build confidence in the safe and responsible use of drones. Our ambition is to connect hospitals and laboratories across London, rapidly delivering pathology samples, medicines, blood and transplant organs wherever the NHS and patients need them. Achieving this will require continued collaboration and the development of solutions that enable safe and reliable drone operations at scale.

Meanwhile, security around major events, including concerts, football matches and festivals, will be given a boost, as police will be to better detect, identify and respond to potentially dangerous drone activity.

Drones are already improving the safety of our railways, helping inspect infrastructure including bridges, and respond to passenger incidents.

In Birmingham, sensors placed alongside rail infrastructure are also giving the police and Network Rail a clearer view of the airspace around key sites – preventing nuisance drones from disrupting trains and construction.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council will determine where the equipment is deployed during the London trial.

Longer term, the trial will give police greater visibility of drone activity across the country.

It builds on nearly £50 million of government investment announced in May to boost drone and flying taxi technology.

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