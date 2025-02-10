Welsh Government
|Printable version
New digital platform puts Welsh language music on the map
Music lovers can now find every Welsh language gig happening across Wales in one place, thanks to an innovative new online platform: Awni.
Just in time to celebrate 10 years of Dydd Miwsig Cymru (Welsh Language Music Day), Awni brings together all Welsh language music events on an easy-to-use website with an interactive map. Whether you're looking for intimate gigs or big festivals, you can find them all at the click of a button.
Created by brother and sister team Jona and Martha Owen, Awni (which means "we will go" in Welsh) helps ensure music fans never miss out on great events happening near them.
Martha said:
As Welsh language music fans, we found ourselves saying ‘I didn’t know about that gig!’ way too often. With hundreds of gigs taking place every year, 'Awni?' aims to ensure no gig falls under the radar.
By submitting gigs to our map, organisers, venues and artists can boost ticket sales and reach new audiences. We hope our website acts as a helping hand, supporting the exciting Welsh music scene and strengthening the presence of the Welsh language in Wales and beyond through live music.
The Awni project has received funding through Sain as part of their ARFOR Challenge Fund, which is a Welsh Government funded programme providing strategic initiatives to strengthen the economy within Welsh-speaking communities. As part of this fund, record label Sain, have also digitised their entire back catalogue of over 20,000 songs, alongside one of the projects partners National Library Wales, and intend to bring decades of Welsh musical heritage to new audiences.
Sain is celebrating Dydd Miwsig Cymru by releasing its entire 1970s collection from this archive on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. Widely regarded as the label’s ‘golden period’, including iconic albums by artists such as Meic Stevens, Brân and Delwyn Siôn. This will be the first time many of these songs have been made available digitally.
Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford, said:
Dydd Miwsig Cymru is a fantastic celebration of language and music, and it will be even easier for people to get involved this year thanks to Awni. These events are a great way for everyone to experience and enjoy miwsig Cymraeg, whatever your language ability.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
The ARFOR Challenge Fund helps to find innovative solutions to strengthen the relationship between the economy and the Welsh language, Awni does just that by bringing people together to enjoy our vibrant Welsh-language music scene.
Awni lets you:
- see all upcoming gigs on an interactive map
- search for events by date
- get details about venues and tickets
- discover new Welsh language artists and events in your area
To find your next Welsh language gig, visit the Awni website
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-digital-platform-puts-welsh-language-music-map
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£28 million to repair hospital roof and reopen wards10/02/2025 10:20:00
Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles, has confirmed almost £28 million to repair the damaged Princess of Wales Hospital roof and re-open wards at the hospital.
Work already underway to fix potholes as extra funding welcomed07/02/2025 15:05:00
Work is already underway across Wales to fix potholes and other defects in our roads and this will be given a boost by the extra £25m announced earlier this week.
New life for community spaces across Wales07/02/2025 14:05:00
More than 450 community spaces across Wales have been saved, improved, or newly created with support from a £63m Welsh Government investment, keeping vital local venues open while helping communities create new hubs where people can come together.
Have your say on our CIPS Corporate Award programme07/02/2025 12:05:00
The Welsh Government has commissioned Miller Research (UK) Ltd to review the sponsored Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Corporate Award (CA) programme.
Zombies, dragons and a twelve-fold ROI: 5 years of Creative Wales07/02/2025 09:20:00
Creative Wales, the Welsh Government’s internal agency for promoting and growing the nation’s creative industries, is celebrating its 5th anniversary after what has been an exciting but challenging half-decade for the sector.
Extra £10 million to deliver even more affordable homes06/02/2025 14:05:00
An additional £10 million has been made available by the Welsh Government to help kickstart the development of new affordable housing schemes across Wales.
World is your Oyster for native Pembrokeshire Oysters06/02/2025 09:20:00
The Rudder’s Boatyard pontoon in Milford haven is the site for a native oyster hotel - which aims to reverse the decline in native oyster population.
New approach supporting families in Wales and Northern Ireland05/02/2025 14:10:00
We are piloting a new approach to help reduce the number of children entering care.
Major north Wales tidal energy project expands to support green growth05/02/2025 09:05:00
Welsh Government backing has been given to what will become the largest consented tidal energy project in Europe.