New digital tools to help residents have their say on local developments

Members of the public will be able to use innovative new technology to have a greater say in shaping and regenerating their communities, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) yesterday (21 March 2022) announced.

Over £3.25 million from the Proptech Engagement Fund will be spent on 28 projects across England trailing cutting edge digital tools to make the planning system more open, engaging and accessible.

The projects include using 3D interactive maps and virtual reality to help local people better envisage proposed new developments in their communities and encourage them get more involved in planning locally.

Modernising the planning system and using digital technology will help increase community participation in local decision making, including underrepresented groups such as renters and those from black and ethnic minority groups. By empowering communities and giving local people greater say in shaping their neighbourhoods, towns and cities in this way supports the government’s efforts to level up across the country.

Minister for Housing Rt Hon Stuart Andrew yesterday said:

We need a modernised planning system which fully embraces digital technology to create places in which people take real pride. By bringing the planning system up to date with the latest methods, we are ensuring that communities can have more of a say on the development of their town, city or neighbourhood.

The selected projects include:

Watford Borough Council will develop a digital platform to help residents have their say on how to spend contributions from developers towards infrastructure in their community

Walsall Council will use funding to encourage underrepresented community voices to have their say on the regeneration of Bloxwich and Walsall Town Centre, which are supported by the Towns Fund

Plymouth Council, alongside South Hams District Council and West Devon Borough Council, will produce a set of interactive maps for residents to identify what infrastructure is needed in their local area

The pilots, which will run until September 2022, will inform the government’s work to modernise the planning system and DLUHC is working closely with planning authorities across the country to establish best practice and identify where further digital guidance and innovations are needed.

Yesterday’s announcement builds on the launch of two Neighbourhood Planning pilots, which focus on boosting community planning in urban and deprived areas to help more people have a say over the future of their local areas.

The PropTech Engagement Fund was initially launched in August 2021. In October 2021, the Department announced 13 areas that received a share of £1.1 million in the first round of funding.

Further information

A breakdown of the Local Planning Authorities that have been allocated funding under the second round of the PropTech Engagement Fund and the amount they have received is below:

Plymouth City Council (joint bid with South Hams District Council and West Devon Borough Council): £285,000

Newham Council: £125,000

Epping Forest District Council (joint bid with East Herts District Council, Harlow Council, Hertfordshire County Council and Essex County Council): £228,800

East Hampshire District Council: £40,500

West Oxfordshire District Council: £118,250

Watford Borough Council: £123,000

Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council: £120,000

Birmingham City Council: £65,500

South Cambridgeshire District Council: £117,000

Redbridge London Borough: £125,000

Haringey London Borough: £99,000

Waltham Forest London Borough: £69,500

Havant Borough Council: £83,450

Southampton City Council: £125,000

Harborough District Council: £125,000

Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea: £118,000

Epsom and Ewell Borough Council: £125,000

Runnymede Borough Council: £90,020

Lambeth London Borough: £92,164

Leicester City Council: £86,750

Stevenage Borough Council: £125,000

Wandsworth: £98,000

Cornwall Council: £125,000

Wirral Council: £92,950

Bolsover District Council: £95,800

Dacorum Borough Council (joint bid with St Albans City & District Council, Three Rivers District Council, Hertsmere Borough Council, Watford Borough Council and Hertfordshire County Council): £121,750

Lewes District Council: £112,500

Surrey County Council: £121,187

Office address and general enquiries

2 Marsham Street

London

SW1P 4DF

Email correspondence@levellingup.gov.uk

General enquiries: please use this number if you are a member of the public 030 3444 0000

Media enquiries

Email newsdesk@levellingup.gov.uk

Please use this number if you are a journalist wishing to speak to Press Office 0303 444 1209

Social media – DLUHC

Twitter – https://twitter.com/luhc

Flickr – https://www.flickr.com/photos/dluhc/

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/luhcgovuk