New Disused Tips Authority to be headquartered in Merthyr Tydfil, creating 60 jobs
The new Disused Tips Authority for Wales will be headquartered on a reclaimed colliery tip site in Merthyr Tydfil, delivering around 60 new jobs.
The new public body will be established following the passing of landmark legislation, which received Royal Assent in September.
The Disused Mine and Quarry Tips (Wales) Act will address the safety issues caused by Wales's mining past. It will be the first organisation of its kind in the UK.
The Authority will be responsible for the assessment, categorisation, registration and inspection of all disused tips across Wales to ensure they are managed effectively over the long-term and reduce threats to public safety.
Once fully established, it will be headquartered at the Welsh Government office at Rhyd Y Car in Merthyr Tydfil and represented in other parts of Wales.
The Welsh Government will also explore opportunities in apprenticeships and post-16 education to create a skills pipeline in the medium and long term for jobs in coal tip safety.
Over 90% of the disused coal tips that have the potential to threaten public safety are in the south Wales valleys.
Confirmation that the Authority will be based in the heart of coalfield communities came ahead of a Welsh Government Cabinet meeting in Merthyr Tydfil today, Monday 3 November.
First Minister Eluned Morgan recently said:
This is excellent news for Merthyr Tydfil and the wider south Wales valleys.
Bringing 60 new jobs to the new Headquarters whilst ensuring the Authority is based where it’s needed most will make a real difference to communities in the area.
Wales led the world in mining expertise during the 19th and 20th centuries. Now we can lead again, this time in managing our mining legacy and creating a talent pipeline for generations to come.
Until the Authority is established, the Welsh Government will continue to work closely with public partners to deliver an effective inspection and maintenance regime across Wales.
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies recently said:
The Authority's purpose – to ensure that disused tips do not threaten human welfare – is of critical importance.
It is only right that its headquarters will be in Merthyr Tydfil, at the centre of the communities that will benefit most from its vital work.
I have no doubt it will be a world leader in its field by developing knowledge, experience and skills in managing disused tips during this time of significant climate change.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-disused-tips-authority-be-headquartered-merthyr-tydfil-creating-60-jobs
