New DLR trains returning to customer service by late summer

Customers will see the new DLR trains back in service by this summer, following strong progress in investigation, testing and assurance work

CAF and TfL engineers are introducing a series of improvements to make sure the trains return safely and reliably

The new fleet will transform journeys with walk-through carriages, air-conditioning and more capacity

DLR customers will benefit from the return of the network's new trains, with a phased reintroduction expected by late summer. This follows significant progress by engineering teams in carrying out detailed investigations, testing, and assurance to ensure the fleet is ready to enter to service safely and reliably. Further detail of the reintroduction will be provided in spring.

In late 2025, a train stopped past its intended stopping point - the only time this occurred after the new trains were introduced - but safety is TfL's number one priority, so all three new trains were withdrawn as a precautionary measure. TfL has since been working closely with CAF, the manufacturer, to identify the root cause and safely and reliably reintroduce the new trains.

To support the safe return of the trains, engineers are introducing a focused package of improvements - including braking software upgrades to improve performance in the type of specific low rail adhesion conditions experienced during the incident. These are currently being tested on the manufacturer's test track before further testing on the DLR network. Some network closures will be needed to facilitate this testing, so it is recommended customer check before they travel by using the TfL Go app or Journey Planner on the TfL website.

Once fully rolled out, the new fleet will replace the oldest trains on the DLR and boost overall capacity by more than 50 per cent. Customers will benefit from modern walkthrough carriages, air-conditioning, improved accessibility, real time travel information and enhanced safety features, all designed to make journeys more comfortable, easier and more reliable.

Stuart Harvey, TfL's Chief Capital Officer, said: "We know customers are looking forward to travelling on these new trains, and we will provide a further update in the spring, with the trains being reintroduced by summer. Our engineers, together with CAF and our franchisee KeolisAmey Docklands, have worked tirelessly to ensure they return safely and reliably. We are confident customers will welcome the extra space, improved accessibility, real‑time travel information and air‑conditioning these trains provide."

More information on improvements across the DLR network is available at: https://tfl.gov.uk/modes/dlr/improving-the-dlr