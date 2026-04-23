New DNA evidence in robbery case leads to CCRC referral

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a man’s robbery conviction to the Court of Appeal because new forensic evidence identifying a potential alternative suspect raises a real possibility of the conviction being overturned.

Mr HZ was convicted in the Crown Court in 2018 and received a sentence of 16 years’ imprisonment. Leave to appeal against conviction was dismissed by both the Single Judge and the Full Court.

The case concerned allegations of conspiracy to commit robbery. During the police investigation, evidential swabs were taken from the crime scene and were subject to DNA testing in an attempt to identify the perpetrator(s) but this did not lead to an identification.

In 2025, following an application from Mr HZ, the CCRC had the swabs re-tested, and the resulting profiles compared to a number of individuals. The new DNA evidence points away from Mr HZ and towards a potential alternative suspect.

This new forensic evidence is supported by information from the Police National Computer and contemporary photographic evidence which undermines significant aspects of the case made by the prosecution at trial. The CCRC has therefore concluded that there is a real possibility Mr HZ’s convictions will not be upheld.

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