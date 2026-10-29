Digital Poverty Alliance
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New DPA report explores how laptop access can support children’s aspirations
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) recently launched The Distance Between Aspiration and Opportunity at Parliament, presenting research on how a laptop at home can influence children’s confidence, motivation and interest in further education. The report revisits families supported through Tech4Families, delivered by the DPA in partnership with Currys to provide laptops that families experiencing digital poverty can keep.
Of the 113 parents and caregivers surveyed, 65 per cent reported greater motivation towards schoolwork and 68 per cent observed improvements in their child’s confidence. Almost a third, 29 per cent, reported a change in attitudes towards further education, including college. Parents described children researching courses independently, becoming more engaged with schoolwork and even exploring possible careers.
The research also revealed improvements in digital skills. Among 33 families who completed both surveys, the proportion of children able to set up an email account rose from 27 per cent to 61 per cent, with the same increase in their ability to attach documents to emails.
The report considers children relying on smartphones or shared devices for schoolwork. “There are millions of children across the UK at a severe disadvantage, not just in education but in future job prospects, all because they do not have access to a laptop,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance.
“Every child in the UK should have access to a keyboarded device, and that will require the government to launch a national digital schools census to understand the extent of the issue and reach the families most in need.”
The benefits extended across the household. Some 67 per cent of respondents said other household members had used the device, including for work and job searches, while 69 per cent reported changes in how family members viewed their future opportunities.
“At Currys, we want everyone to have equal access to the benefits of technology, especially when it is the gateway to education, employment, essential services and social connection,” said Moira Thomas, Group Sustainability & ESG Director, Currys.
With nearly one million young people aged 16 to 24 in the UK not in education, employment or training, the report calls for digital poverty to be considered as part of Alan Milburn’s ongoing Young People and Work review, including further research into its relationship with education and employment outcomes. Other recommendations include a longer-term national one-to-one device programme and support for parents and caregivers in developing children’s digital confidence and navigating online learning.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/new-dpa-report-explores-how-laptop-access-can-support-childrens-aspirations/
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