Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
New drive to enhance UK legal sector on world stage
A new specialist panel of experts to boost legal services exports was recently (29 September) announced by the Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy.
- Plans to deliver justice reform and enhance UK legal services announced
- New expert panel to drive greater use of English law on international stage
- Crime-cutting courts to be expanded with new site confirmed for Liverpool
The panel will bring together the legal sector’s key players to future proof English law’s eminent international status as part of a drive to enhance UK economic growth.
The panel will spearhead efforts to help reinforce Britain’s position as a global leader in legal services. It will be supported by new research to quantify the global commercial value of English law and demonstrate its economic value.
The UK’s legal services sector is already worth over £42.5 billion to the economy – helping to generate roughly £1,350 every second. The sector also employs 384,000 people across the country.
The Deputy Prime Minister also committed to the expansion of Intensive Supervision Courts – a new crime-cutting initiative based on a similar model used in Texas – that aims to tackle the root causes of criminal behaviour and cut reoffending.
The Deputy Prime Minister confirmed that Liverpool will soon host a second court of this kind focused on female offenders. This will build on four existing courts: Liverpool’s specialist drug rehabilitation court, plus intensive supervision courts in Birmingham, Bristol and Teesside, where over 200 offenders have participated in the pilot.
The courts, supported by the Probation Service, oversee low-level offenders with crimes linked to issues like addiction or trauma. These individuals attend mandated treatment and regularly appear before the same judge, who tracks their progress. Non-compliance with the initiative can lead to sanctions, including time behind bars.
An evaluation of the pilots found that participants with addiction issues returned clean drug tests in approximately two-thirds of cases and were sanctioned for non-compliance in fewer than one in four cases.
These announcements follow a major effort to fix the crisis in the justice system as part of the Plan for Change, so that punishments cut crime and victims get swifter justice.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-drive-to-enhance-uk-legal-sector-on-world-stage
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Major boost to economy through wedding law reform03/10/2025 10:15:00
In the biggest overhaul to marriage law since the 19th century, reforms are set to give marrying couples greater freedom and boost the economy by £535 million.
Lord Chancellor swearing-in speech: Rt Hon David Lammy MP02/10/2025 12:15:00
Full text of the speech given yesterday by the Rt Hon David Lammy MP as he was sworn in as Lord Chancellor at the Royal Courts of Justice.
Major safety boost for frontline prison staff23/09/2025 10:15:00
Thousands of prison staff will be safer thanks to a new £15 million investment in protective body armour and Tasers as part of the Government’s Plan for Change.
More sex offenders given chemical suppressants18/09/2025 17:10:00
Hundreds more sex offenders could be given chemical suppressants as part of the Government’s latest efforts to crackdown on sex crimes.
Hillsborough Law to ensure truth never concealed by state again16/09/2025 15:10:00
Landmark legislation a legacy for the 97 lost at Hillsborough and a tribute to the families that have fought for change.
How to assess whether your service is ethical12/09/2025 15:15:15
Blog posted by: Daniel Guy, 11 September 2025 – Our services, User Centred Design.
New remote face scanning tech to monitor offenders and cut crime10/09/2025 14:10:00
Thousands of criminals could be kept under additional surveillance by new technology to enhance how the Probation Service monitors offenders and cuts crime.
Tens of thousands more to be tagged under biggest ever expansion03/09/2025 11:15:00
More people will be tagged and monitored as part of the Government's Plan for Change as the Sentencing Bill is published.