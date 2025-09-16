New drone factory to open in Swindon, creating skilled jobs and strengthening British manufacturing

The Defence Secretary yesterday announced that the UK's largest drone production facility is to open next year, creating 1,000 highly skilled jobs in the UK.

A major new drone production factory is set to open in Swindon, creating 1,000 high-skilled British jobs and boosting sovereign manufacturing as the Government delivers the Plan for Change.

The new factory, operated by Tekever, was yesterday announced by the Defence Secretary John Healey, on a visit to the site. The factory is expected to open in 2026 and will position Swindon as a centre for UK drone manufacturing, creating skilled jobs and apprenticeships and showing the defence dividend of the Government’s record defence spending uplift.

Swindon has strong historical ties to defence, helping to produce the Supermarine Spitfire in World War Two. This new site will now bring large-scale production of Tekever platforms to the UK — including the Royal Air Force’s StormShroud capability.

This came as figures showed government investment in UK defence industries reached £31.7 billion last year and follows the launch of the Defence Industrial Strategy, which will make defence an engine for growth, ensuring investment is felt by communities across the UK through new jobs and rising incomes for working people, putting more money in their pockets.

In May, the Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced an additional £19 million of investment by the Royal Air Force into Tekever’s AR3 StormShroud drones, underlining government support for home‑grown defence technology. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the UK has purchased approximately £270 million of Tekever drones to provide to Ukraine, including contributions from international partners through the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine. These drones have been used extensively in destroying highly advanced Russian air defence systems.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP yesterday ​said:

This new factory is a clear demonstration that this government is making defence an engine for growth across the UK. Tekever’s expansion will bring high-skilled jobs and world-leading drone manufacturing to Swindon, while strengthening defence supply chains. By backing Britain’s defence industry, we strengthen both our economy and national security.

Tekever’s new facility will be its fourth location in the UK and largest to date.

The 254,000 square foot site will support the full drone production lifecycle – from rapid prototyping to manufacturing and research and development.

It will bring core production of the AR5 unmanned aerial system to the UK for the first time, while scaling up existing work on the AR3 platform.

This builds upon the acquisition of West Wales Airport and marks a critical next step in the delivery of Tekever’s Strategic Investment Programme OVERMATCH, that is designed to transform UK’s defence capabilities by accelerating innovation in AI and autonomy.

Tekever’s arrival to Swindon aligns with the government’s broader economic strategy to foster high-tech hubs, drive inclusive growth and unlock new opportunities for local talent and supply chains.

Karl Brew, Director of Tekever Defence, yesterday said: