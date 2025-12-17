New DVSA Chief Executive named to tackle driving test backlog

Beverley Warmington appointed DVSA Chief Executive to lead agency operations and deliver plans to cut driving test backlog and improve services for learners.

new Chief Executive will join DVSA to drive implementation of new plan to cut waiting times for learners

Beverley Warmington arrives with exceptional track record of leading large-scale operational transformation across government

she will grip delivery of reforms to reduce driving test backlog while ensuring learners can access tests without unnecessary delays

Beverley Warmington has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to continue work to tackle the driving test backlog and lead the delivery of test booking reforms to cut waiting times.

As an experienced operational leader, Beverley brings almost 2 decades of public service expertise to the role. This includes an outstanding record in transforming large-scale service delivery operations – most recently as Area Director for London, Essex and Eastern England at the Department for Work and Pensions, where she managed over 12,000 staff delivering services across multiple sites.

Beverley will join DVSA at a critical juncture, with work underway to reduce driving test waiting times that are preventing learners from accessing jobs and opportunities.

Minister for Roads and Buses, Simon Lightwood, said:

Driving is more than just a means of transport; it is a lifeline for many, opening doors to jobs, opportunities and ultimately contributing to the growth of our economy. Beverley Warmington brings a wealth of operational leadership experience with her, including successfully managing large workforces and transforming service delivery. I have every confidence she will grip the driving test backlog and robustly oversee the reforms needed to ensure learners can get on the road when they are truly ready and safe to do so.

DVSA Chair, Nick Bitel, said:

I’m delighted to welcome Beverley to DVSA as she takes up the role of Chief Executive in January. Her operational and transformational experience will be a huge asset across DVSA’s driver, vehicle and enforcement services, especially as we continue our urgent work to help learners by reducing driving test waiting times.

Permanent Secretary at the Department for Transport, Jo Shanmugalingam, said:

As the Secretary of State said at the recent Transport Select Committee we would like to thank Loveday Ryder for her 5 years leading DVSA, particularly through the COVID period. We wish her the best for the future.

Beverley will join DVSA on 5 January 2026. She will take over from Loveday Ryder who led DVSA since January 2021.

She will lead DVSA as it continues to implement the government’s 7-point plan to reduce driving test waiting times, announced in December 2024.

Changes the government has implemented include bringing in military driving examiners to help conduct driving tests one day a week for 12 months, delivering up to 6,500 more tests at the driving test centres with the highest demand near their MOD base or home location.

Additionally, only learner drivers will be able to book their own tests and not instructors on their behalf and learner drivers will only be able to make up to 2 changes to the driving test in total – including moves, swaps and location changes – before it must be cancelled and rebooked.

Learner drivers will also be restricted to a limited number of test centres, which are located close to the original booking.

In addition, almost 75,000 more tests have been carried out between June and November 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, as a result of overtime pay incentives for examiners.