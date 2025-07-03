New easier British citizenship route for Irish citizens launched

Irish people living in the UK can soon benefit from this new British citizenship route.

Irish people living in the UK will soon be able to apply for British citizenship under a new easier, cheaper route, strengthening the unique relationship between the two countries.

Migration and Citizenship Minister Seema Malhotra visited Belfast today (3 July) to formally welcome the commencement of the British Nationality (Irish Citizens) Act 2024.

The new route, part of the act, makes it easier for Irish citizens to become British. Applicants will be subject to a more streamlined application process and will not be required to demonstrate knowledge of English language or sit the Life in the UK test.

The registration fee will be 50% cheaper than for other nationalities, at £723 for adults and £607 for children. Children looked after by the local authority will be processed free of charge, as will those who can credibly demonstrate they can’t afford the application fee.

Migration and Citizenship Minister Seema Malhotra said:

The UK and Ireland enjoy a close and continued shared history and geographic links that have fostered deep cultural connections and family ties across generations. This new route represents the unique relationship between our two countries and builds upon the Common Travel Area arrangements that have benefited citizens of both nations for decades. I am pleased the route will enable eligible Irish nationals who have made their home in the UK to fully participate in British society while maintaining their Irish citizenship.

Under nationality birth rights in the Good Friday Agreement, people born in Northern Ireland to a British citizen, Irish citizen or a settled person have the right to hold British and Irish nationality.

From 22 July 2025, which is when the British Nationality (Irish Citizens) Act 2024 comes into force, Irish citizens living in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man will be able to apply for British citizenship under this new, easier route.

An Irish citizen will be able to register as a British citizen where: