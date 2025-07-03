Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
New easier British citizenship route for Irish citizens launched
- Also published by:
- Home Office
Irish people living in the UK can soon benefit from this new British citizenship route.
Irish people living in the UK will soon be able to apply for British citizenship under a new easier, cheaper route, strengthening the unique relationship between the two countries.
Migration and Citizenship Minister Seema Malhotra visited Belfast today (3 July) to formally welcome the commencement of the British Nationality (Irish Citizens) Act 2024.
The new route, part of the act, makes it easier for Irish citizens to become British. Applicants will be subject to a more streamlined application process and will not be required to demonstrate knowledge of English language or sit the Life in the UK test.
The registration fee will be 50% cheaper than for other nationalities, at £723 for adults and £607 for children. Children looked after by the local authority will be processed free of charge, as will those who can credibly demonstrate they can’t afford the application fee.
Migration and Citizenship Minister Seema Malhotra said:
The UK and Ireland enjoy a close and continued shared history and geographic links that have fostered deep cultural connections and family ties across generations.
This new route represents the unique relationship between our two countries and builds upon the Common Travel Area arrangements that have benefited citizens of both nations for decades.
I am pleased the route will enable eligible Irish nationals who have made their home in the UK to fully participate in British society while maintaining their Irish citizenship.
Under nationality birth rights in the Good Friday Agreement, people born in Northern Ireland to a British citizen, Irish citizen or a settled person have the right to hold British and Irish nationality.
From 22 July 2025, which is when the British Nationality (Irish Citizens) Act 2024 comes into force, Irish citizens living in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man will be able to apply for British citizenship under this new, easier route.
An Irish citizen will be able to register as a British citizen where:
- they can show they have been living in the UK for the previous 5 years
- during the 5 years, they must have not been absent for a total of more than 450 days
- during the final year, they must have not been absent for more than 90 days
- during the 5 years, they must have not been in breach of the immigration laws
- they are of good character
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-easier-british-citizenship-route-for-irish-citizens-launched
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
Secretary of State announces Chair of the Patrick Finucane Inquiry13/06/2025 12:20:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, has appointed The Rt Hon Sir Gary Hickinbottom as Chair of the Patrick Finucane Inquiry.
East West Council delivers £1 million support for Northern Ireland’s community and voluntary sector13/06/2025 10:15:00
First East-West Council to take place in Northern Ireland demonstrates Government’s ongoing commitment to Safeguarding the Union command paper.
Secretary of State condemns civil disorder11/06/2025 14:15:00
The statement follows the disorder in Ballymena
UK Government launches newly digitised historic editions of world’s oldest English language daily newspaper29/05/2025 14:15:00
From today (Thursday 29 May) copies from three centuries of the historic Belfast title will become accessible to the public online for the first time
A Reset Relationship and New Opportunities for Northern Ireland23/05/2025 17:10:00
Secretary of State Hilary Benn MP underlines the benefits for Northern Ireland of recent trade deals, and a new intended partnership agreement with the European Union.
Secretary of State visit highlights NI company’s major growth under Windsor Framework19/05/2025 12:15:00
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland visits food distribution company, PRM, as figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency show the Northern Ireland economy grew faster than the UK as a whole in the final quarter of 2024.
Secretary of State marks 80th anniversary of VE Day08/05/2025 16:25:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn MP marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day by opening a special World War II exhibition at Antrim Castle Gardens.
Secretary of State provides update on Brown case01/05/2025 09:15:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, yesterday (30 April) filed applications with the Court of Appeal