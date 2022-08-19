National Archives
|Printable version
New educational resource ‘Spotlight On’ launched
The online education team at The National Archives has launched an exciting new educational resource for the upcoming academic year.
Spotlight On is a series of video guides, each exploring an individual topic held at The National Archives. Designed to tie in with the history curriculum for Key Stage 3-5, these guides are a helpful tool for researchers, students, and anybody interested in learning more about our collections.
The Spotlight On series has covered topics ranging from the iconic Domesday Book to 20th century photographs from the Copyright Office collection, with more videos still to come in the build up to the new academic year. Topics yet to be covered include the Prime Minister’s Office and the King’s Bench, linking to curriculum areas from Margaret Thatcher to Charles II.
The latest video focuses on the SP1 records series from the State Papers collection, which is made up of documents from King Henry VIII’s reign. Medieval Records Specialist Sean Cunningham explains the history behind one of the files in this series, a rebellion ballad addressed to the king in 1536-7. Sean Cunningham says “It was written by a friar called John Pickering. He was one of the leaders of a rebellion against Henry VIII in the north of England called the Pilgrimage of Grace.”
Clare Horrie, The National Archives’ Education Web Manager, says the videos “explain what is contained in a particular collection at the National Archives and highlight a fascinating document which links to the history curriculum. They provide archival education in a nutshell which is both lively and engaging!”
Each video has a set of questions relating to the collection, as well as the individual records shown in the video. The resource packs work well in the classroom as they contain both tasks for students and helpful resources for teachers, such as a list of related resources on our website and a page explaining connections to the academic curriculum.
All videos and their resources can be found on our website or in the specially compiled resource pack available as a PDF.
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/new-educational-resource-spotlight-on-launched/
Latest News from
National Archives
Archives Revealed funds ten new cataloguing projects16/08/2022 09:25:00
Archives Revealed has awarded ten new cataloguing Grants, totalling nearly £400,000, to archives across the UK.
Newly accredited archive services announced29/07/2022 09:15:00
By attaining accreditation, archive services demonstrate that they meet the UK standard for collections management and access to collections, showing resilience and the ability to manage changing circumstances successfully.
Cabinet Office files released19/07/2022 16:25:00
Today we have released Cabinet Office files covering Tony Blair’s Labour administration (PREM 49).
Temporary withdrawal of record series FCO 14111/07/2022 15:33:00
The record series FCO 141 – Foreign and Commonwealth Office and predecessors: Records of Former Colonial Administrations: Migrated Archives – has been temporarily withdrawn due to evidence of historical preservation treatment of these files indicating insecticide use.
Planning a visit to our reading rooms? Book a visit07/07/2022 15:43:00
We’re expecting a busy summer in our reading rooms and we strongly encourage you to book your visit in advance.
Records of French Prizes uploaded to Prize Papers portal09/06/2022 09:15:00
Court records, ship’s papers and mail-in-transit revealing the details of French ships captured during the War of the Austrian Succession are now available online for the first time.
The National Archives and Arts Council England embark on a new three-year collaboration17/05/2022 09:15:00
The National Archives and Arts Council England are pleased to announce that they have signed a collaboration agreement until 2024, building on a long history of mutual support.
The National Archives to publish court judgments19/04/2022 13:10:00
The National Archives has today taken on responsibility for the external publication of court judgments, creating the first publicly available government database of judgments.