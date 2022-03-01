techUK
New eight step guide to help UK business leaders deliver inclusion, fairness, opportunity and value
A guide to help business leaders deliver better inclusion, fairness, opportunity, and value for every UK employer and employee.
The volunteer, Government-sponsored Leaders As Change Agents Board, has published its Employer & Employee guide. It has been specifically designed for CEOs and their leadership teams to help them deliver better inclusion, fairness, opportunity and value for every UK employer and employee.
The Guide sits alongside existing Employee Value Propositions and represents a holistic external framework that employers can reference when approached by one initiative or another. It is also designed to help employers address the question many leaders are considering; Have we got our employee offering right?
techUK is proud to support the Employer & Employee guide which sets out 8 tangible commitments for adoption as the cornerstone of a better workplace. The guide also includes a comprehensive step-by-step resource guidance to help organisations with adoption and effective delivery.
