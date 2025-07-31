New electric trains running between Coryton, Caerphilly and Penarth

Brand new electric trains offering travellers an improved customer experience are now being used on Transport for Wales services between Coryton, Caerphilly and Penarth.

An additional five new tri-mode Class 756 trains, which are part of the Welsh Government’s £800m investment in new trains, will join the fleet that are already transforming passenger’s experiences on the Merthyr, Aberdare and Treherbert lines, taking the total of brand-new electric trains in service daily to 19 (with 24 in the total fleet).

The new trains, which provide 50% more capacity and improved accessibility, including level boarding, are being introduced after a successful trial on the Coryton line earlier this year. The line is also set to benefit from a Sunday service, for the first time, from December.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:

I am delighted that we are introducing more brand-new electric trains on the core valleys lines to deliver Better Transport for Wales. The Class 756s state-of-the-art trains are transforming travel for passengers with faster and more frequents services as well as greater capacity, comfort, and improved accessibility. This is another significant milestone on our mission to upgrade the Core Valley Lines and deliver a turn-up-and go metro service.

TfW planning and performance director Colin Lea said: