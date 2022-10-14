Science and Technology Facilities Council
|Printable version
New energy saving super magnet gets first test run
Testing begins for a new super magnet that consumes zero electrical power.
Testing has begun at Diamond Light Source for an energy-saving super-magnet, designed and built by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), for our next generation of particle accelerator.
Particle accelerators are responsible for some of our greatest scientific breakthroughs in history, such as the discovery of the Higgs boson at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider.
Credit: STFC
The world needs these powerful and highly complex machines to enable research that is essential for developing important green technologies, such as better solar cells and more efficient batteries.
Beaming at the speed of light
One particle accelerator can use thousands of high-power, tuneable electromagnets to bend and focus a beam through the machine, close to the speed of light. However, these consume vast amounts of electricity to operate and cool.
Designed by scientists and engineers at STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory, at Sci-Tech Daresbury, the zero power tuneable optics magnet (ZEPTO) is a permanent, tuneable magnet that consumes zero electrical power.
ZEPTO offers the same flexibility as an electromagnet but does not require power to produce a magnetic field, which could save dramatically on the cost and scale of future particle accelerators.
The Diamond test
Credit: STFC
Energy consumption and the associated financial and environmental cost are key challenges faced when building a next generation particle accelerator.
ZEPTO’s successful commissioning at Diamond, the UK’s national synchrotron accelerator, kicks off a year-long demonstrator to confirm that it is as reliable and robust as a conventional electromagnet.
During the test, 1 magnet is expected to save an estimated 136kg of carbon dioxide compared with a conventional electromagnet, with the carbon payback anticipated to be within a year of operation.
Technology for future accelerators
Professor Jim Clarke, Director of STFC’s Accelerator Science and Technology Centre, who led the design and development of the ZEPTO magnet, said:
The development of the ZEPTO magnet confirms STFC’s ability to design and build the brand-new technologies required to build the world’s next generation of research facilities more affordably and sustainably.
I’m so proud to see it installed and running successfully for the first time on an operational facility. This is a significant step in the development for this innovative magnet.
Making particle accelerators sustainable
The ZEPTO magnet, developed under STFC’s Proof of Concept Fund, is part of STFC’s growing Sustainable Accelerators programme. It is just one demonstration of STFC’s commitment to making accelerators sustainable.
Professor Clarke added:
It’s hugely exciting to be applying our expertise to make particle accelerators environmentally and financially sustainable, for the benefit of our environment and economy.
This important project is just one example of how accelerator scientists, engineers and technicians at STFC are supporting STFC’s aim to be net zero by 2040.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/new-energy-saving-super-magnet-gets-first-test-run/
Latest News from
Science and Technology Facilities Council
STFC celebrates £100 million raised by space tech start-ups08/09/2022 13:05:00
Investment success for space tech start-ups tackling climate change.
UKRI unveils detailed plans for research and innovation02/09/2022 13:05:00
UKRI councils show how they will play their part to support world-class research and innovation and drive economic, social, environmental and cultural benefits.
UKRI unveils plan to deliver outstanding research and innovation22/08/2022 13:05:00
UKRI’s corporate plan demonstrates how the world-class research and innovation UKRI supports will drive economic, social, environmental and cultural benefits for all.
Transforming the way menopause is diagnosed, monitored and managed11/08/2022 13:05:00
New technology paves the way for individualised treatment plans for women.
Six Scottish start-ups locate to the Higgs Centre for Innovation05/08/2022 12:05:00
At the Higgs Centre for Innovation, start-ups are developing their technologies to tackle the real world problems and challenges we face today.
Six Scottish start-ups locate to the Higgs Centre for Innovation04/08/2022 13:05:00
At the Higgs Centre for Innovation, start-ups are developing their technologies to tackle the real world problems and challenges we face today.
£6 million to spur the UK’s quantum leap04/08/2022 10:33:00
Seventeen new projects will tackle fundamental research questions with quantum technology, from the exploration of antimatter gravity to dark matter detection.
UKI2S expands fund by £37m to boost support of British innovation29/07/2022 13:05:00
The UK Innovation and Science Seed Fund (UKI2S) has expanded its patient capital fund by £37 million.