New entrance at King's Cross St Pancras Underground station provides step-free access

As part of the new Belgrove House development, providing step-free access from the south side of Euston Road for the first time, the entrance is set to improve the experience of customers using one of London's busiest train stations

The new entrance highlights the success of the public and private sectors working together to improve transport accessibility

More than a third of London Underground stations are step-free, with work continuing to increase the number further

A new entrance at King's Cross St Pancras Tube station is providing a new step-free access route on the south side of Euston Road. The entrance, fully funded by developer Precis Advisory, will provide additional and more direct accessibility options to the station thanks to a new lift, making journeys more accessible for thousands of Underground customers in line with TfL's Equity in Motion plan. This project is the latest progress in the Mayor of London and Transport for London (TfL)'s plans to work with developers to support making London's transport network as accessible as possible.

London now has 95 step-free Tube stations, more than a third of the network, following the opening of a new entrance at Northolt earlier this month, and TfL continues to work with the Mayor of London to improve accessibility across the network. More than half of London Overground stations and all Elizabeth line stations, DLR stations and tram stops offer step-free access, while TfL's fleet of around 9,000 buses are all fully wheelchair-accessible and around 94 per cent of the capital's 19,000 bus stops are also accessible.

Reducing the journey time difference for those who rely on step-free access is a key goal of the Mayor's Transport Strategy. Since 2016, there has been a 43 per cent reduction in the average additional journey time for customers requiring step-free access. This is helping to create a fairer, more accessible, and inclusive transport network, opening up more of London to everyone.

The newly designed, modern entrance will be contained within the 25,000 square metre Belgrove House building and will provide a naturally lit, enclosed station entrance that will replace the two older entrances closed in 2024. Belgrove House has been designed to welcome both building occupants and the wider public with event spaces and an overall improved public realm.

Mark Evers, who leads on Customer Insight, Strategy & Experience at TfL, said:

'Providing additional step-free access at Kings Cross St Pancras will greatly improve the journeys of customers at one of London's busiest interchanges, making their journeys quicker, easier and more accessible. This is a clear demonstration of how we can work with developers to transform public services, providing the latest addition to TfL's step-free offering, which we are working hard to increase to help create a fairer, more accessible and inclusive transport network,'

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said:

'The Mayor and I feel strongly that everyone should be able to enjoy everything our great capital has to offer, which is why it's vital that we make our transport network as accessible as possible. This new entrance at King's Cross St Pancras will make journeys easier for the many customers who use this busy station every day and support our ongoing work to improve accessibility across the network, as we build a fairer, more inclusive London for everyone.'

Rue Denton, Whizz Kidz Youth Board member, said:

'The new step-free entrance at King's Cross St Pancras is a very welcome improvement and will help many young wheelchair users travel more independently. Changes like this make a real difference, and it's important that TfL and its partners continue to listen to, recognise and address the everyday barriers disabled young people still face, so that accessible travel becomes the norm, not the exception.'

Images are available from TfL Press Office