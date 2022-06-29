New entrance opens at Imperial Wharf station

Secondary entrance provides easier access to and from the northbound services

Delivered cost effectively using existing staircase

Congestion relief will help ensure a more punctual service

Customers can enjoy easier, quicker, and more punctual journeys when using Imperial Wharf station from yesterday (Tuesday 28 June), as an additional entrance was opened providing improved access to northbound London Overground and Southern services.

The £1.7m upgrade was funded by the Department for Transport and unveiled by Network Rail, Transport for London (TfL) and Arriva Rail London, who operate the London Overground on TfL's behalf.

Customer improvements include a second entrance and ticket gateline, which allows quicker and easy access to northbound services towards Shepherds Bush, Willesden Junction and Stratford, helping to reduce congestion and improve journey times.

The new entrance has been delivered in the most cost effective way possible by refurbishing a set of existing stairs, normally used solely as a fire escape, at the end of the platform. A covered walkway has been installed providing shelter for customers from the elements.

The original access to the platform was via a two-way staircase that often became congested during busier times. The new entrance and additional staircase will alleviate this congestion and help trains to depart more promptly, improving customer satisfaction at the station.

Attending the special opening event were Greg Hands, MP for Chelsea and Fulham along with Rory O'Neill, TfL's General Manager for London Overground, Nathan Griffiths from ARL and Katie Frost from Network Rail.

Speaking at the event, Greg Hands MP, said: "I was here with then London Mayor Boris Johnson at the original opening of Imperial Wharf station in 2009, and am delighted to be here again today to celebrate its refurbishment. The station has provided invaluable and well-used public transport to Sands End and Chelsea Harbour, which had long been cut off. I am delighted to see these improvement works today!"

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, said: "This upgrade demonstrates how effective partnership can help enhance and expand access to London's transport network. This additional entrance is the latest in a series of fantastic improvements to London's public transport network this year, following on from the upgrade to Bank station on the London Underground and the opening of the new Elizabeth line."

"This great new addition to Imperial Wharf station will help cut congestion during peak time making connections and journeys even easier for Londoners using rail and TfL services."

Katie Frost, Network Rail route director for Sussex, which includes parts of London, said: "We're thrilled to open the new entrance at Imperial Wharf station, which will cut congestion during peak hours and make passengers' journeys much nicer and easier."

"I'd like to thank passengers and local residents for their patience and understanding while we completed this important upgrade. We couldn't have done the work without funding from the Department for Transport, and help from our partners at Transport for London and Arrival Rail London - it's been a fantastic example of what we can achieve for our passengers when the rail industry works together."

Rory O'Neill, TfL's General Manager for London Overground, said: "This is a great additional to Imperial Wharf station helping to make it easier for our customers using the station but also helping to ensure trains can leave promptly. This joint scheme will provide customer benefits, helping ensure we make it as easy as possible for customers use public transport following the pandemic."

Paul Hutchings, Arriva Rail London's Managing Director said: "We are delighted to unveil the brand-new gate line at Imperial Wharf alongside our partners at Transport for London and Network Rail. By relieving congestion at the station, particularly during peak hours, the new entrance will provide a more pleasant travel experience for customers and will help us to run a safe, reliable and punctual service."

