New episode of Going Beyond podcast discuses the importance of adopting harm-reduction approaches to support
People that use drugs on their own are most at risk, with over half of all fatal overdoses being those who used alone. There are several things that we can all do to make people safer, including promoting harm reduction within homelessness services.
In Episode 2 of Series 4 of the Going Beyond podcast, we speak to Chris Rintoul, Harm Reduction Lead for the charity Cranstoun. We speak about the importance of adopting harm-reduction approaches to support, how this differs to purely abstinence-based recovery support and discuss best practice in how frontline workers can approach conversations about harm reduction for people using substances.
Read more about Cranstoun's new app to support people who use drugs
