New episode of going Beyond podcast with Andy Phee

In the second episode of Season 2, we speak with Andy Phee, mindfulness practitioner and teacher at Oxford University’s Mindfulness Centre. Andy also works at EASL (Enabling Assessments Service London), a community interest company and mental health team who work collaboratively with homelessness services across London in providing assessments for homeless individuals experiencing poor mental health and in helping staff teams to develop psychologically informed environments. ​

During the episode, we discuss what mindfulness is, go through some simple grounding exercises together and talk about how we can use mindfulness to unpack stress in daily life. ​