New episode of This Much We Know podcast with Beyond Food

Episode two of the new series of This Much We Know podcast

This new episode of the This Much We Know podcast reveals the behind the scenes planning and action that Beyond Food Foundation makes to their beneficiaries.

We hear from Chef Leon about how his experience working with Simon and the team led him to now leading the training for other people. Joining Leon we had Jo, the Fundraising and business development lead supporting the team to grow.

You can listen to the new episode and all the previous episodes via the link below.

Listen to This Much We Know