Welsh Government
|Printable version
New era of austerity threatens jobs, businesses and public services – Welsh Finance Minister
Wales is facing a new era of damaging austerity cuts because of the UK Government’s mismanagement of the economy, Finance Minister Rebecca Evans will warn today.
The combination of soaring inflation which is eroding the Welsh Government’s budget, and spending cuts threatened by the latest Chancellor of the Exchequer, could starve public services of funding, stifle economic growth and lead to job losses.
Inflation and the UK Government’s mishandling of the economy, means Welsh Government’s budget is now worth up to £4bn less in real terms than it was when the three-year funding settlement was set last year.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer has said all UK Government departments must redouble efforts to find savings and warned some areas of spending will be cut to fill the hole created in UK public finances by the fallout from the mini-budget a month ago.
This could mean more cuts in funding for the Welsh Government, as it prepares its draft Budget, which is set to be published on 13 December. The Chancellor is due to produce his medium-term fiscal plan on 31 October.
Speaking at a Welsh Government press conference later today, the Finance Minister will warn against another round of destructive austerity and outline alternative options the Chancellor could take to boost growth and support public services.
Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, said:
By announcing reckless uncosted tax cuts for the rich, the UK Government lost control of the economy. Now the new Chancellor wants us all to pay for its failures with deep spending cuts.
We are facing a new damaging era of austerity, which would threaten jobs, businesses and public services.
The Chancellor could protect public services by using his tax levers more fairly and increase investment to get the economy moving in the right direction. He could help people pay their bills by increasing benefits in line with inflation.
As we look ahead to our Budget, we need the UK Government to take action to avoid the type of destructive austerity that will further damage our economy and the public services so many of us rely on.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/new-era-austerity-threatens-jobs-businesses-and-public-services-welsh-finance-minister
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New vaccination plan to build on success of world-leading COVID-19 programme25/10/2022 11:05:00
Digital vaccination records and simplified booking systems are among some of the changes set out in a new plan to increase the take up of vaccinations across Wales.
Have your say on landmark new farm support proposals at Dairy Show25/10/2022 09:05:00
The return of the Welsh Dairy Show provides a great opportunity for people to find out more about the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) and our co-design programme, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has said.
Avian Influenza identified at a premises on Anglesey24/10/2022 14:05:00
The Interim Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Gosia Siwonia, has confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 in poultry at a site in Anglesey.
Enhanced employment and enterprise bureaus to help young people prepare for the world of work24/10/2022 11:05:00
Every further education college in Wales now has a dedicated employment and enterprise bureau to help young people prepare for the world of work by supporting them to find a job or setting up their own business, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething recently (21 October 2022) announced.
Menai Bridge closes for essential maintenance work21/10/2022 14:05:00
Menai Bridge will close for essential maintenance work from Friday 21 October following safety recommendations from structural engineers.
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data20/10/2022 14:05:00
A statement on current NHS waiting times.
New Welsh Language Commissioner announced20/10/2022 11:05:00
The First Minister has announced the appointment of Efa Gruffudd Jones as Welsh Language Commissioner.
Patients boosted by innovations in musculoskeletal health19/10/2022 12:20:00
New and improved methods of managing Musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions such as osteoporosis and arthritis are benefitting people across Wales.