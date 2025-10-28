New era of better buses: Landmark Bus Bill becomes law

The Bus Services Act will make it easier for local leaders to take control of their buses and put passengers first.

thousands of bus passengers to benefit from more reliable and dependable journeys, thanks to new law

passengers will be protected from sudden cuts to crucial routes, and training will be provided to drivers on how to handle anti-social behaviour, improving safety for women and girls

power will also be put in the hands of local authorities to decide what works best for their communities, breaking down barriers to opportunity and boosting growth as part of the government’s Plan for Change

Better buses are on their way for thousands of passengers across the country after the government’s Bus Services Bill became law yesterday evening (27 October 2025), marking a new dawn for bus travel in the UK.

Buses remain the most used form of public transport across England, but around 300 million fewer miles were driven by bus services in England in 2024 compared to 2010, with passengers suffering from sudden route cuts and a lack of accountability.

This landmark move will end the risk of routes being scrapped at short notice by tightening the requirements for cancelling vital routes, an issue which has left passengers, particularly those who are elderly, disabled or living in rural areas, cut off and isolated from their communities.

The government will now empower councils to identify services which they deem as socially necessary, meaning strict requirements must be followed if operators wish to cancel or change them.

Not only will the new laws ensure services are protected but it will also lift the ban on local authorities setting up their own bus companies, allowing them to run their own services to ensure that passengers, not profit, come first.

The Bus Services Act also includes plans to mandate staff, including drivers and those based at bus stations, to undertake training to recognise and handle incidents of anti-social behaviour and crime, including violence against women and girls.

The government will back bus services with further funding for local authorities, which will be agreed in the coming weeks.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said:

For too long catching the bus has felt like an ordeal, with unreliable services and cuts to key routes meaning many communities, particularly those in rural areas, have been left isolated. The passing of our vital Bus Services Act will finally change this. By making it easier for local leaders to take control of their buses we are putting passengers first, improving access to jobs, education and tourism opportunities which are all vital to growing the economy – a fundamental part of our Plan for Change.

As well as plans to allow councils to start their own bus services, the Bus Services Act will also cut the red tape holding back bus franchising, where local authorities allow companies to operate in their areas while retaining control over key aspects such as routes and fares, ensuring this model can be delivered faster.

The government is already backing local authorities York and North Yorkshire, Cornwall, Cumbria, Hertfordshire, Cheshire West and Chester as part of the Bus Franchising Pilots, which aims to explore how local authorities could take control of its bus network and transform rural services to work for everyone.

Corinne Pluchino, Chief Executive of Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE), said:

The lack of reliable, affordable public transport in rural areas is a widespread problem which impacts on those in greatest need and holds back economic growth. We welcome the new measures to require the identification and listing of socially necessary local services, and new requirements if bus operators want to cancel or change them. This is an important first step to achieving better rural bus services, and ACRE looks forward to working with government to ensure the Act delivers positive change for rural communities.

Paul Nowak, General Secretary, TUC said:

This landmark Bus Bill is great news for the hundreds of thousands of workers across the country who rely on our bus networks to get to and from work each day. The government is turning the page on the failed era of bus privatisation – and returning to a system that puts ordinary people above profits and shareholder returns. We’ve already seen the real difference that effective franchising can make in places like Manchester. It’s now vital that local leaders work in partnership with the bus workforce to make the most of the opportunities offered by the Bill.

Jason Prince, Director of the Urban Transport Group, said:

The Bus Services Act represents a watershed moment for the future of the bus. We now have legislation that provides all local leaders with greater powers and the ability to choose the right tools to improve their local bus networks and passengers’ experiences – ensuring these services are accessible, safe and attractive. We warmly welcome the Act and its recognition of the critical role that local areas play on the road to better buses.

