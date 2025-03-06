Department for Transport
New era of rail accountability for passengers as performance data goes live at stations
Display screens at stations will help rebuild trust with passengers as we tackle root causes of rail delays and cancellations.
- data showing the punctuality of trains at individual stations across England available for the first time ever
- statistics covering over 1,700 stations also show reliability of services
- fulfils a commitment to transparency and to hold operators to account, improving connectivity and supporting growth as part of the Plan for Change
Passengers across England can now see how reliable their local train services are, as performance data goes live at over 1,700 stations from today (6 March 2025).
The data, broken down by operator, shows the percentage of trains cancelled and how punctual trains are at each station, marking the first time that station-level data has been available in the history of the railway. It is now live at major stations through digital screens, where possible, and at most smaller stations, passengers will be able to scan a QR code to see the data online.
This fulfils a commitment made by the department to be fully transparent with passengers, demonstrating how the railways are working and allowing the public to hold train operators to account as we bring services into public ownership.
As well as delivering more reliable, better-quality services, these reforms will catalyse economic growth through improved connectivity, delivering on the government’s Plan for Change. By holding operators to account, they will be encouraged to drive up efficiency and productivity – providing better value for money for passengers and driving forward the government’s growth mission by delivering better connectivity.
The government is determined to drive up performance, and the Rail Minister is meeting with all train operators to address concerns and demand immediate action. In response, the industry has set out a framework with clear areas of focus, including timetable resilience and staffing, to recover performance to acceptable levels.
Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, will visit Reading station today to mark the launch of the displays.
Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said:
Today marks the beginning of a new era of rail accountability.
These displays are a step towards rebuilding trust with passengers using our railways as we continue to tackle the root causes of frustrating delays and cancellations.
Through fundamental rail reform, we’re sweeping away decades of dysfunctionality – putting passengers first, driving growth through connectivity as part of this government’s Plan for Change.
Each station’s data can also be found on the ORR’s new data portal, which contains punctuality and reliability information for all stations in Great Britain. The online data is also screen reader compatible for those with accessibility needs.
The screens also display a short commentary on work underway by the operators and Network Rail to improve performance, informing and assuring passengers of the ongoing work across their area to improve the reliability and efficiency of services.
Jacqueline Starr, Chair and Chief Executive of Rail Delivery Group, said:
We know how frustrating it is for customers when their train is cancelled or delayed. By being transparent with this data and the positive actions we’re taking, it shows how serious the industry is in putting this right by continuing to strive for improvements.
This sends a clear message to customers the rail sector is committed to improving punctuality and to find solutions to make train services more reliable.
Natasha Grice, Director at the independent watchdog, Transport Focus, said:
Passengers tell us they want a reliable, on-time train service and will welcome improvements to information about the punctuality of their service and cancellations being shared more transparently. It’s important that the industry uses this information to drive up performance.
This forms part of a wider overhaul of the railways, which will establish Great British Railways (GBR) as a new body to bring track and train together, to end years of fragmentation and waste. GBR will relentlessly focus on driving up standards for passengers and proposals for how it will run, including plans for a powerful new passenger standards watchdog, are currently under consultation.
Separately, the landmark Public Ownership Act will improve services and save taxpayers up to £150 million a year that was previously given to private shareholders, with the first services being brought in as soon as May 2025.
The government will deliver change that can be felt, driving growth across the country by ensuring passengers can use the railways to get to work, school, appointments and see friends and family with ease.
