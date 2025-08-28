New EU deal to reduce pressure on food prices for supermarket shoppers

Shoppers in the North West to reap rewards of new UK/EU food deal which means supermarkets can slash costs – helping to keep the price of weekly shop down

Food businesses will save time and up to £200 per shipment when trading fresh food, helping to reduce pressure on prices

Economic Secretary Emma Reynolds is in Runcorn today visiting Lidl GB’s distribution hub, welcoming their £435 million warehouse investment and over 500 new jobs - a clear vote of confidence in the Government’s Plan for Change

Working families in the North West will benefit from a new UK-EU food deal which will slash red tape and costs for food businesses, helping them to keep the cost of weekly shop down and create more choice at the checkout.

The agreement will get rid of the majority of border checks on meat, fish, fruit and veg imported from the EU, meaning businesses can slash costs and help keep the price of a weekly shop down - leaving more hard-earned money in people’s pockets.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Emma Reynolds, is today (27 August) visiting Lidl GB’s Runcorn distribution centre for a behind-the-scenes look at how products reach shelves across the UK.

Businesses which trade with the EU, including supermarket Lidl GB, support the new Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreement. They are set to benefit from changes which including reducing physical checks on tomatoes, grapes, peppers and other fruits, making it quicker and cheaper to trade while maintaining high safety standards.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Emma Reynolds said

Working in partnership with business to kickstart economic growth and put money in people’s pockets is exactly what our Plan for Change is about. Our trade deal with the EU will deliver for families and businesses across the North West with lower food import costs and reduced red tape, while Lidl GB’s investment shows that international companies are backing Britain and our mission to drive growth across every region.

The agreement will kickstart economic growth, and could add £5.1 billion annually to the UK economy, with North West food businesses and consumers set to reap significant gains. Small and medium-sized food businesses across the region will particularly benefit from the removal of Export Health Certificates, saving businesses up to £200 each time goods are sent, meaning a single lorry carrying a mixed load of agrifood products reducing pressure on food prices for shoppers.

The Economic Secretary will also welcome Lidl GB’s announcement of a £435 million investment in upgrading its warehouses in Leeds and London which will create over 500 new jobs and strengthen Lidl GB’s capacity to supply affordable, quality food across the country.

The government is delivering a long-term strategic partnership with the EU that brings practical benefit for working people. The Sanitary Phytosanitary (‘SPS’) agreement negotiations are a clear example of how the government will use this partnership to boost growth and support working families and ensures the UK remains a trusted, reliable partner for international business investment.

The agreement will also make it easier to move goods across the Irish Sea, making it less burdensome for businesses to move agrifood goods supporting the North West’s role as a key gateway for trade with both the EU and Northern Ireland.

Richard Taylor, Chief Real Estate Officer at Lidl GB said: