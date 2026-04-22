New EU rules for pet travel for GB residents

From Today 22 April new EU rules have come into effect covering how GB residents can travel to the EU with their pets. People can still travel to the EU with their pets, but they are strongly encouraged to check the latest guidance.



The changes, announced by the EU, apply to the non-commercial movement of pet dogs, cats and ferrets entering the EU from Great Britain.



There are no major changes to pet travel requirements for re-entry into Great Britain.

Key updates include:

GB residents should no longer use EU pet passports to travel into the EU. EU pet passports may now only be issued to people whose main home is in the EU and should not be used by people who have holiday homes in the EU or visit seasonally. EU pet passports issued to GB residents before 22 April 2026 may no longer be valid documents for entry to the EU. This means GB residents – even if they already have an EU pet passport – may need a different document to take their pet to the EU. To guarantee smooth travel, owners resident in Great Britain should get an Animal Health Certificate for their dog, cat or ferret(s) if they’re travelling from Great Britain (England, Wales and Scotland) to an EU country.

Individual Member States may have specific pet travel requirements and pet owners should always check the specific entry requirements of the destination country before travel.

GB residents are still able to use EU pet passports for their return journey to GB.

Animal Health Certificates (AHCs) now last longer once you arrive, but they are still single‑use. Although you still need a new AHC for each trip from GB to the EU, the certificate can now be used for up to six months for onward travel within the EU and for re‑entering Great Britain, as long as rabies vaccinations remain valid.

If someone else travels with your pet, extra paperwork is needed. If the owner is not travelling with the pet, the pet must travel within five days of the owner, and the person accompanying the animal must carry written permission from the owner. This permission must travel with the pet’s travel document.

There is a new five‑pet limit per private vehicle. Non‑commercial travel into the EU is now limited to a maximum of five pets per private vehicle, rather than five per person. The existing limit of five pets for people travelling on foot stays the same. Exceptions apply for pets travelling to competitions, events or training, if specific conditions are met.

An APHA spokesperson said:

From 22 April, new EU rules change how GB residents travel to the EU with their pets, but holidays with your pets are still possible. Anyone planning to travel should check guidance on GOV.UK, and the entry rules for their destination. To avoid delays and ensure a smooth journey, pet owners residing in Great Britain should get an Animal Health Certificate if they’re travelling from Great Britain to an EU country.

The Government’s guidance to pet owners has been updated to reflect these changes. For more information, visit: