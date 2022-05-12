EU News
|Printable version
New EU strategy to protect and empower children in the online world
The Commission yesterday adopted a new European strategy for a Better Internet for Kids (BIK+), to improve age-appropriate digital services and to ensure that every child is protected, empowered and respected online.
In the past ten years, digital technologies and the way children use them have changed dramatically. Most children use their smartphones daily and almost twice as much compared to ten years ago. They also use them from a much younger age (see EU Kids online 2020). Modern devices bring opportunities and benefits, allowing children to interact with others, learn online and be entertained. But these gains are not without risks, such as the dangers of exposure to disinformation, cyberbullying (see JRC study) or to harmful and illegal content, from which children need to be sheltered.
The new European strategy for a Better Internet for Kids aims for accessible, age-appropriate and informative online content and services that are in children's best interests.
Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for a Europe fit for the Digital Age, yesterday said:
"Every child in Europe deserves to thrive in a safe and empowering digital environment. With the new strategy, we want to support access to digital devices and skills for children, especially those in vulnerable situations, fight cyberbullying, and protect all children from harmful and illegal online content. This is in line with our core values and digital principles."
Dubravka Šuica, Vice-President for Democracy and Demography, yesterday said:
"The new strategy for a Better Internet for Kids will ensure that children enjoy the same rights online and offline, with no child left behind regardless of their geographical, economic and personal background. All children must be protected, empowered and respected online. With this strategy we are also setting high safety standards and are promoting children's empowerment and active participation in the digital decade across the world."
Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, yesterday said:
"Europe's Digital Decade offers great opportunities to children, but technology can also pose risks. With the new strategy for a Better Internet for Kids, we are providing kids with the competences and tools to navigate the digital world safely and confidently. We call upon industry to play its part in creating a safe, age-appropriate digital environment for children in respect of EU rules."
The new European strategy for a Better Internet for Kids is the digital arm of the Commission's comprehensive EU strategy on the rights of the child and reflects the digital principle ‘Children and young people should be protected and empowered online'.
It was yesterday adopted together with a proposal for new EU legislation to protect children against sexual abuse.
Moreover, the strategy follows the recent landmark provisional political agreement on the Digital Services Act (DSA), which contains new safeguards for the protection of minors and prohibits online platforms from displaying targeted advertising based on profiling to minors.
These matters were also given prominence in the Conference on the Future of Europe, where the European Citizens Panel dealing with Values and Rights called for increased protection of minors online. This was endorsed up by the Conference Plenary and is included in a Proposal contained in the Final Report of the Conference that was presented to the Presidents of the European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission.
Strategy principles and pillars
The new European strategy for a Better Internet for Kids sets out the vision for a Digital Decade for children and youth, based on three key pillars:
- Safe digital experiences, protecting children from harmful and illegal online content, conduct, and risks and improving their well-being through a safe, age-appropriate digital environment.
To make the digital world a safe place for children and young people, the Commission will facilitate an EU code for age-appropriate design and request a European standard on online age verification by 2024. It will also explore how to use the planned European Digital Identity wallet for age verification, support the swift reporting of illegal and harmful content and ensure the single harmonised number ‘116 111' provides assistance to victims of cyberbullying, by 2023.
- Digital empowerment so that children acquire the necessary skills and competences to make informed choices and express themselves in the online environment safely and responsibly.
In view of fostering the empowerment of children in the digital environment, the Commission will organise media literacy campaigns for children, teachers and parents, via the network of Safer Internet Centres, the backbone of the strategy. It will also provide teaching modules for teachers via the betterinternetforkids.eu portal. The network of Safer Internet Centres in Member States, active at national and local level, will strengthen support for children in vulnerable situations and help address the digital divide for skills.
- Active participation, respecting children by giving them a say in the digital environment, with more child-led activities to foster innovative and creative safe digital experiences.
To increase children's participation in the digital environment, the Commission will, for instance, support more experienced children teaching other children about online opportunities and risks, as well as organise a child-led evaluation of the strategy every two years.
To implement these key pillars, the Commission is inviting Member States and the industry to come on board and support related actions.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Fighting child sexual abuse: Commission proposes new rules to protect children12/05/2022 09:25:00
The Commission yesterday proposed new EU legislation to prevent and combat child sexual abuse online.
Syria and the region: close to €6.4 billion mobilised during the 6th Brussels Conference11/05/2022 16:33:00
The international community yesterday pledged close to €6.4 billion for 2022 and beyond during the sixth Brussels Conference on 'Supporting the future of Syria and the Region', organised by the European Union.
Statement by Vice-President Šefčovič on the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland following the Queen's Speech and accompanying background briefing notes11/05/2022 15:25:00
Statement given yesterday by Vice-President Šefčovič on the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland following the Queen's Speech and accompanying background briefing notes.
Speech by Vice-President Jourová on the occasion of 2022 Václav Havel European Dialogues11/05/2022 14:33:00
Speech given yesterday by Vice-President Jourová on the occasion of 2022 Václav Havel European Dialogues.
Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers an opening speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the third Global Health European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership, EDCTP311/05/2022 13:25:00
Ms Mariya Gabriel yesterday delivered an opening speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the third Global Health European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership, EDCTP3.
Commission steps up support to displaced researchers from Ukraine11/05/2022 12:38:00
The Commission has officially announced the launch of the MSCA4Ukraine scheme, part of the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions.
European Commission and EIB sign an Agreement to enable further investments worldwide11/05/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) yesterday signed an ambitious Guarantee Agreement through which the European Commission will support up to €26.7 billion of EIB financial operations to enable crucial public investments in sectors like clean energy, digital and transport infrastructure, health and education over the next seven years, rolling out Global Gateway worldwide.
Eurazeo announces key milestones for its Eurazeo Sustainable Maritime Infrastructure Fund11/05/2022 10:38:00
Eurazeo yesterday announced that major steps have been taken by its Eurazeo Sustainable Maritime Infrastructure (ESMI) fund in its commitment to support the transition of the global maritime industry to a carbon-neutral economy by 2050, in line with the European Green Deal's ambition.
Coronavirus: €17.7 million from European Globalisation Adjustment Fund to support dismissed Air France workers11/05/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission yesterday proposed to support 1,580 former workers of Air France, who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with €17.7 million from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers (EGF).