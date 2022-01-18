EU News
New European Bauhaus: applications open for the 2022 Prizes
Today, we are opening applications for the 2022 New European Bauhaus prizes. Following the success of the first prizes that received more than 2,000 applications last year, the 2022 edition will celebrate new inspiring examples of the transformations the initiative wants to bring about in our daily lives, living spaces and experiences. As in the first edition, the New European Bauhaus prizes 2022 will award young talents' ideas as well as existing projects for sustainability, inclusiveness and aesthetics bringing the European Green deal to people and local communities.
Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, said:
“The New European Bauhaus draws from Europe's culture, education, science and innovation to turn the promise of the European Green Deal into improvements for our daily lives. I look forward to seeing the best of European creativity come to life in this year's applications.”
Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said:
“Now more than ever we need sustainable and innovative ideas to transform the way we live and work, while leaving no one behind. The New European Bauhaus rewards the best, boldest and brightest concepts for improving our regions and cities in a manner that is both people and planet friendly. Cohesion policy will continue to help transform these new ideas into reality across European regions, for the benefit of all our communities.”
Prizes will be awarded to projects and ideas that contribute to beautiful, sustainable and inclusive places, in four categories:
- reconnecting with nature;
- regaining a sense of belonging;
- prioritising the places and people that need it most;
- fostering long-term, lifecycle and integrated thinking in the industrial ecosystem.
The categories reflect the four thematic axes of transformation of the New European Bauhaus. These were identified during the co-design phase of the initiative, with the participation of thousands of people and organisations who contributed their views and experiences. Entries will be assessed with reference to the three core values of the initiative: sustainability, aesthetics and inclusion. Applicants from all Member States as well as from around the world are encouraged to apply as long as their projects/ ideas are located in the European Union.
In each of the categories, there are two parallel competition strands:
- The ‘New European Bauhaus Awards' - for existing completed examples within the last two years; and
- The ‘New European Bauhaus Rising Stars' - for concepts or ideas submitted by young creators under 30 years of age.
In addition to 16 prizes awarded by jury (one winner and one runner-up for each category and strand), two additional prizes will be selected by a public vote among top entries. In total, 18 winners will receive prize money of up to €30,000, as well as a communication package to help them further develop and promote their initiatives.
Applications are open until 28 February 2022 at 19:00 CET. Applicants of all nationalities and backgrounds are welcome, as long as their concepts, ideas and projects are developed or physically located in the EU.
Click here for the full press release
