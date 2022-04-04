EU News
|Printable version
New European Bauhaus: support to cities and citizens for local initiatives
The Commission recently (30 March 2022) announced three new calls to make the New European Bauhaus (NEB) a reality on the ground. The support is intended specifically for citizens, cities and towns to take the New European Bauhaus project deep into their communities.
Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, recently said:
“Citizens are key drivers of the transition towards more sustainable, inclusive and beautiful places and lifestyles. The two calls published by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology are supporting their full engagement in development of innovative and collaborative models of local initiatives by offering tailor-made opportunities to them. The New European Bauhaus is made by and for each citizen.”
Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, recently said:
"Cohesion policy is ideally placed to support municipalities in small cities and towns of up to 100,000 people to develop local New European Bauhaus projects with their communities. With this first dedicated NEB call under cohesion policy, we offer the technical capacity needed for multidisciplinary, high-value projects bringing sustainability, aesthetics and inclusiveness to the local people, and hope it will inspire many more such projects in the future.”
Launched by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), the first and second calls focus on citizen engagement activities and co-creation of public spaces with citizens.
The EIT Community ‘Citizen Engagement Call' invites citizens to identify relevant New European Bauhaus challenges for their cities and collaborate on co-designing solutions. The projects will help citizens take up more sustainable habits, develop new products, services or solutions and help community members become agents of change.
The call for ‘Co-Creation of Public Space' will support projects that find innovative solutions in New European Bauhaus themes. The projects invite local actors to be inspirational, beautiful and sustainable in their ideas to re-design public spaces in cities, urban and rural areas creating new solutions for transformation. The deadline for submissions for the two calls from EIT is 29 May 2022 at 23:59 CEST.
The third and last call, ‘Support to New European Bauhaus Local Initiatives', provides technical assistance to small and medium-sized municipalities, which do not have the capacity or rich expertise needed to turn their NEB project ideas into reality. 20 place-based project concepts selected within the call will benefit from tailored support on the ground provided by a group of interdisciplinary experts to shape the concepts along the lines of the New European Bauhaus and the objectives of the Green Deal. Support from cohesion policy is thus intended to help introduce a place-based approach to NEB initiatives at the regional and local level, and to engage public authorities in the Member States to launch more New European Bauhaus projects nationally.
The knowledge and lessons learnt during this process will feed into a ‘toolbox' aimed at other municipalities as well as the wider public interested in developing new or replicating existing New European Bauhaus projects on the ground. The European Regional Development Fund funds the technical assistance to municipalities. This can take the form of tailor-made methodological, technical, regulatory, financial and socio-economic expertise provided by the expert team on the ground that will support further development of project concepts by the municipalities, as well a toolbox for future project owners. The deadline for submissions is 23 May 2022 at 17:00 CEST.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Stand Up For Ukraine: global pledging event for refugees and internally displaced people taking place in Warsaw on 9 April 202204/04/2022 16:33:00
In recognition of Poland's essential role in supporting refugees fleeing the invasion of Ukraine, the Stand Up For Ukraine pledging event, convened by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau will take place in Warsaw on 9 April.
Destination Earth – new digital twin of the Earth will help tackle climate change and protect nature04/04/2022 15:25:00
The Commission recently (30 March 2022) launched together with partnering organisations the Destination Earth initiative to help tackling climate change.
Circular Economy: Commission proposes new consumer rights and a ban on greenwashing04/04/2022 13:25:00
The Commission recently (30 March 2022) proposed to update the EU consumer rules to empower consumers for the green transition.
Green Deal: New proposals to make sustainable products the norm and boost Europe's resource independence04/04/2022 11:33:00
The Commission recently (30 March 2022) presented a package of European Green Deal proposals to make sustainable products the norm in the EU, boost circular business models and empower consumers for the green transition.
Speech by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable30/03/2022 09:25:00
Speech given yesterday by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable.
NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses Sweden's €3.3 billion recovery and resilience plan29/03/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission has today adopted a positive assessment of Sweden's recovery and resilience plan.
Afghanistan: Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union calling for the immediate re-opening of secondary schools for girls29/03/2022 15:25:00
The European Union and its member states, together with international partners, have condemned the decision of the Taliban to deny until further notice secondary level education for over one million Afghan girls.
Home Affairs Council: 10-Point Plan on stronger European coordination on welcoming people fleeing the war against Ukraine29/03/2022 14:33:00
In its conclusions of 24-25 March, the European Council called on Member States to intensify their efforts in a continued spirit of unity and solidarity, and it invited the Commission to take the necessary initiatives to facilitate such efforts.
Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers an opening speech, via pre-recorded video-message at the "Second edition of the EU Knowledge Valorisation Week"29/03/2022 13:25:00
Ms Mariya Gabriel yesterday delivered an opening speech, via pre-recorded video-message at the "Second edition of the EU Knowledge Valorisation Week".