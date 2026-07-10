New evidence says every step counts to improve your health

Updated physical activity guidelines confirm that increasing your physical activity even a bit can make a significant difference to your health and wellbeing.

even small increases in physical activity in those who are not currently active can make a big difference to your health, Chief Medical Officers say

all activity counts, from walking and taking the stairs to sports

everyone benefits no matter their fitness level, including those with long-term conditions

Updated physical activity guidelines confirm that increasing your physical activity even a bit can make a significant difference to your health and wellbeing.

The UK’s four Chief Medical Officers recommend 150 minutes of activity per week for good health. Those who are doing the least activity see the biggest positive impacts on their health when they start, meaning everyone can benefit, regardless of their current fitness level.

Professor Isabel Oliver, Chief Medical Officer for Wales, said:

The evidence is clear: being physically active is important for our health and every little bit counts. Going from doing no activity to doing some is one of the best things you can do for your health The benefits to health are extensive. In children and young people, regular physical activity is associated with improved learning and better mental health. In adults, it protects from a range of many chronic conditions including heart disease, diabetes and mental health problems. Walking, cycling, dancing, sport and taking the stairs all count. Lasting change is most likely when exercise is enjoyable, useful or part of your everyday routine. The latest evidence also shows that it is important that we take part in a range of different activities including muscle strengthening activities and balance and flexibility exercises.

A weightlifting club in Pontypool is helping over 60 years old to improve their strength while socialising, with big benefits to both physical and mental health. It helps people get active as part of Torfaen Council’s Thrive programme which also links to the wider council initiative, The Deal.

Nerys Evans, Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health, said:

These new guidelines are a reminder that every step counts to improve our health. Helping people move more is central to our cross government preventative health approach.

Related Links

Outside Gov.Wales