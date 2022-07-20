New expert panel launched to help social housing landlords tackle anti-social behaviour

Eddie Hughes announces new panel of experts to advise on the best approach for dealing with anti-social behaviour from tenants who suffer from mental health issues, or drug and alcohol dependency.

Cross-sector group will advise on reducing risk of anti-social behaviour from vulnerable tenants

Stronger partnerships between social landlords and support services to deal with incidents

Minister Eddie Hughes launches group to mark Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness week

Social housing landlords will be given support to tackle anti-social behaviour through a new advisory group launching today, as the government marks Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness week (18 July 2022).

Housing Minister Eddie Hughes has today (19 July 2022) announced a new panel of experts to advise on the best approach for dealing with anti-social behaviour from tenants who suffer from mental health issues, or drug and alcohol dependency.

The panel will bring together organisations from across the sector to identify how landlords and local support services work together and provide early intervention for vulnerable perpetrators - helping to reduce the 1.5 million incidents of anti-social behaviour recorded and cut reoffending.

The move takes the government a step closer to delivering its Charter for Social Housing Residents that aims to improve living standards for social housing tenants, showing the Secretary of State and ministers’ commitment to delivering the clear vision and direction set for the department over the coming weeks. It follows the recent introduction of new measures that will see social housing subject to a tougher regulatory regime.

Minister for Rough Sleeping and Housing Eddie Hughes MP said:

No one should have to live in fear of anti-social behaviour and putting a stop to this is vital to our mission to level up the country. We committed to protecting tenants from anti-social behaviour, as set out in the Charter for Social Housing Residents. That’s why I’m pleased to welcome members of our new panel whose expertise will help inform landlords and other services how to deliver positive change for their tenants, alongside our new reforms to improve social housing standards.

Rebecca Bryant OBE, Chief Executive of Resolve said:

Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week gives us the opportunity to highlight the devastating impact of anti-social behaviour on victims and communities. It is important that the challenge of anti-social behaviour continues to be given the priority it needs so that people everywhere feel safe in their homes and communities. We are pleased to support the launch of the new Anti-Social Behaviour Panel and we look forward to working with partners to tackle the growing challenges around anti-social behaviour.

The panel builds on existing support available for social housing tenants who experience anti-social behaviour. This includes a ‘one stop shop’ where tenants can access for information and report an incident to ensure perpetrators are dealt with quickly and effectively.

The government has also introduced a Community Trigger that gives victims the right to request a rapid, multi-agency review of their case and brings organisations together to find a joined-up solution.

The Anti-Social Behaviour Panel will commence in Summer 2022. The group aim to publish its good practice guidelines for social housing landlords and the wider sector on tackling anti-social behaviour by vulnerable perpetrators, in Autumn 2022.

The Anti-Social Behaviour Panel member organisations include:

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Home Office

Anti-Social Behaviour Help

Aster Housing

Gentoo Housing

The Local Government Association

National Federation of local authority-owned organisations (ALMOs)

Network Homes

Resolve

SHAL

Sovereign Housing

The launch of the Anti-Social Behaviour Panel (ASBAP) fulfils a commitment in the government’s Social Housing White Paper – The Charter for Social Housing Residents.

The work of the ASBAP will form part of the White Paper’s Professionalisation Review. This review aims to identify good practice for landlords in developing social housing staff to be better equipped to support more vulnerable tenants, particularly those with mental health difficulties.

The scope of the ASBAP will include: