Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
New expert panel launched to help social housing landlords tackle anti-social behaviour
Eddie Hughes announces new panel of experts to advise on the best approach for dealing with anti-social behaviour from tenants who suffer from mental health issues, or drug and alcohol dependency.
-
Cross-sector group will advise on reducing risk of anti-social behaviour from vulnerable tenants
-
Stronger partnerships between social landlords and support services to deal with incidents
-
Minister Eddie Hughes launches group to mark Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness week
Social housing landlords will be given support to tackle anti-social behaviour through a new advisory group launching today, as the government marks Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness week (18 July 2022).
Housing Minister Eddie Hughes has today (19 July 2022) announced a new panel of experts to advise on the best approach for dealing with anti-social behaviour from tenants who suffer from mental health issues, or drug and alcohol dependency.
The panel will bring together organisations from across the sector to identify how landlords and local support services work together and provide early intervention for vulnerable perpetrators - helping to reduce the 1.5 million incidents of anti-social behaviour recorded and cut reoffending.
The move takes the government a step closer to delivering its Charter for Social Housing Residents that aims to improve living standards for social housing tenants, showing the Secretary of State and ministers’ commitment to delivering the clear vision and direction set for the department over the coming weeks. It follows the recent introduction of new measures that will see social housing subject to a tougher regulatory regime.
Minister for Rough Sleeping and Housing Eddie Hughes MP said:
No one should have to live in fear of anti-social behaviour and putting a stop to this is vital to our mission to level up the country.
We committed to protecting tenants from anti-social behaviour, as set out in the Charter for Social Housing Residents.
That’s why I’m pleased to welcome members of our new panel whose expertise will help inform landlords and other services how to deliver positive change for their tenants, alongside our new reforms to improve social housing standards.
Rebecca Bryant OBE, Chief Executive of Resolve said:
Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week gives us the opportunity to highlight the devastating impact of anti-social behaviour on victims and communities.
It is important that the challenge of anti-social behaviour continues to be given the priority it needs so that people everywhere feel safe in their homes and communities.
We are pleased to support the launch of the new Anti-Social Behaviour Panel and we look forward to working with partners to tackle the growing challenges around anti-social behaviour.
The panel builds on existing support available for social housing tenants who experience anti-social behaviour. This includes a ‘one stop shop’ where tenants can access for information and report an incident to ensure perpetrators are dealt with quickly and effectively.
The government has also introduced a Community Trigger that gives victims the right to request a rapid, multi-agency review of their case and brings organisations together to find a joined-up solution.
The Anti-Social Behaviour Panel will commence in Summer 2022. The group aim to publish its good practice guidelines for social housing landlords and the wider sector on tackling anti-social behaviour by vulnerable perpetrators, in Autumn 2022.
The Anti-Social Behaviour Panel member organisations include:
-
Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
-
Home Office
-
Anti-Social Behaviour Help
-
Aster Housing
-
Gentoo Housing
-
The Local Government Association
-
National Federation of local authority-owned organisations (ALMOs)
-
Network Homes
-
Resolve
-
SHAL
-
Sovereign Housing
Further information
The launch of the Anti-Social Behaviour Panel (ASBAP) fulfils a commitment in the government’s Social Housing White Paper – The Charter for Social Housing Residents.
The work of the ASBAP will form part of the White Paper’s Professionalisation Review. This review aims to identify good practice for landlords in developing social housing staff to be better equipped to support more vulnerable tenants, particularly those with mental health difficulties.
The scope of the ASBAP will include:
-
Gathering evidence on the links between ASB offending and perpetrators who suffer from mental health, alcohol, and drug abuse issues;
-
Mapping and reviewing the current approaches to deal with this issue taken by relevant agencies working in this field;
-
Raising awareness of the links between anti-social behaviour offending triggered by mental health, alcohol, and drug abuse issues;
-
Consider the available evidence and suggesting interventions to mitigate the risks of further offending by this offending cohort;
-
Identifying and promoting best practices in this area;
-
Identifying opportunities to improve multi-agency working.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-expert-panel-launched-to-help-social-housing-landlords-tackle-anti-social-behaviour
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Bidding opens again for £4.8 billion levelling up fund18/07/2022 15:10:00
Applications for the second round of the government’s Levelling Up Fund now open until 2 August.
Greg Clark: No turning back on protecting leaseholders15/07/2022 14:20:00
Secretary of State for Levelling Up Greg Clark recently (13 July 2022) wrote a piece in The I on contracts for remediation to protect leaseholders.
Derelict sites to be transformed into new homes as new brownfield fund opens11/07/2022 10:10:10
Derelict and underused brownfield sites across England will be transformed into thousands of new homes, creating thriving communities and levelling up the country.
Communities to take back control over proposed street name changes07/07/2022 12:10:00
All councils in England will need to get agreement from two-thirds of people who live or run businesses on a street before changing its name.
Residents and business owners to be given final say on proposed street name changes05/07/2022 14:05:00
All councils in England will need to get agreement from two-thirds of people who live or run businesses on a street before changing its name.
All public buildings to have separate male and female toilets05/07/2022 12:15:00
All new public buildings should have separate male and female toilets, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has announced.
Unscrupulous landlords who exploit vulnerable residents to be driven out of supported housing sector04/07/2022 14:42:00
Supported Housing Improvement Programme will help councils in worst-affected areas tackle bad quality and poor value for money in supported housing.
Government launches consultation on reforms to the funding arrangements for the Homelessness Prevention Grant for 2023/24 onwards04/07/2022 12:10:00
Government to consult local authorities on reforms that will ensure funding covering 2023/24 onwards is allocated fairly and based on current need.