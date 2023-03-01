Ministry of Justice
New expert panel to support victims after major disasters
First ever ‘Independent Public Advocate’ to launch in England and Wales.
- expert panel will support victims until the conclusion of all inquiries and inquests
- fulfils government promise to deliver change in response to national tragedies
Survivors and the bereaved families of major disasters like Hillsborough, the Manchester Arena bombing and the Grenfell Tower fire will receive new dedicated support in the future under plans unveiled by the government today (1 March).
An expert panel will act to represent families as a new Independent Public Advocate ensuring that the voices of victims and their families are better heard, right from the immediate aftermath of a tragedy until all inquiries and inquests have concluded.
The Independent Public Advocate will bring together a specialist panel of people appointed on their relevant expertise and on their experience of working with public authorities. This includes former social workers, ex-civil servants, retired doctors, emergency services, professionals with media experience and community leaders.
The trained advocates will provide practical support to families, the bereaved and those who have suffered life-changing injuries including:
- signposting them to vital financial, physical and mental health services such as Victim Support, the Homicide Service and any charities established as a result of a major disaster
- providing them with regular updates about the investigation including helping them receive information at inquests or inquiries
- making sure they understand processes and their rights, so they can fully participate in the investigation where there is a right for them to do so
- advocating on their behalf to public authorities and government, providing a direct channel to voice concerns around the responsiveness of organisations such as the police or local councils
Crucially, the Independent Public Advocate will be responsible for producing a report once all investigations have been completed and make recommendations to the government for improvements based on the experiences of survivors and the bereaved.
Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Dominic Raab said:
We’re creating the Independent Public Advocate so that the survivors and bereaved of a major tragedy have practical support and are given a greater voice in seeking answers for the loved ones that they have lost.
The IPA will empower the victims throughout any inquiry, make sure they are listened to, and get the support they need from day one.
The intervention delivers on a previous manifesto commitment to create an Independent Public Advocate by the then Prime Minister Theresa May MP, which was welcomed by Bishop James Jones in his report into the experiences of the Hillsborough families. The creation of an IPA has also been championed by both Maria Eagle MP and the Rt Hon the Lord Wills in Parliament. The report called for greater representation for survivors and the bereaved in similar situations moving forward.
The Rt Hon Theresa May, MP, said:
I welcome the introduction of an Independent Public Advocate which was a commitment in our 2017 manifesto. I look forward to working with the government to ensure that it delivers the support needed in the aftermath of a public disaster so that families don’t have to go through years of struggle to get to the truth as happened after Hillsborough.
Establishing a panel builds on this original commitment by making sure victims receive the best support possible from a range of different professions, backgrounds and geographical areas.
In 2018, a government consultation highlighted that the various processes that take place after major disasters, such as the Grenfell Tower fire and the Manchester Arena bombing, can be overwhelming and complex for victims as they often involve multiple unfamiliar agencies.
The Independent Public Advocate will directly address these issues by supporting victims through every aspect of the processes that follow a major disaster. It will also act as a crucial line of communication between victims and government so concerns are addressed quickly.
It will be made up of multiple advocates, supported by a full-time permanent staff, so the Independent Public Advocate can respond quickly, effectively and at short notice. This will provide better support and resilience than a single advocate, especially where disasters involve large numbers of people.
Advocates will be appointed by the Secretary of State for Justice, but critically the Independent Public Advocate will consult with and represent victims before any inquiry is set up. Victims will also be able to nominate community leaders as an advocate.
Victims and families will be able to make representations to stand up or stand down the Independent Public Advocate following an incident.
The Independent Public Advocate will also be able to recommend the government set up investigations quickly, such as a Hillsborough style panel inquiry.
Legislation to create an Independent Public Advocate will be introduced shortly.
Notes to editors
- The definition of a major disaster for the Independent Public Advocate is an event that has caused serious harm to a significant number of individuals. This would cover disasters such as the Grenfell Tower fire, the Hillsborough disaster, and the Manchester Arena bombing.
- The Independent Public Advocate will cover events occurring in England and Wales.
- Coronial jurisdiction is reserved for England and Wales and is devolved in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Therefore, it is within the competence of the Scottish Parliament and Northern Ireland Executive to establish their own IPA.
- The Independent Public Advocate will not act as a legal representative to victims.
- Bishop Jones’ report entitled ‘The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power’ included numerous first-hand accounts of the Hillsborough families’ encounters with private and public authorities. The report found failing in the way in which the bereaved families were treated by those in authority.
- The creation of the Independent Public Advocate forms part of a wider set of recommendations made by Bishop James which the government will respond to fully in due course.
- The government has introduced a number of measures to support the bereaved of major disasters and to empower victims including:
- A refreshed ‘Guide to Services for Bereaved People’, aimed at putting bereaved families at the heart of the inquisitorial process.
- A new protocol to ensure that when the state is represented at inquests it will work to ensure that the process remains inquisitorial and engagement with the sector to guide lawyers.
- Bespoke arrangements for the families bereaved or otherwise affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy through the creation of the independent adviser to the Prime Minister.
- Removing the means test for Exceptional Case Funding for legal representation at an inquest and consulting on the means test for legal help when an inquest relates to a possible breach of ECHR rights or where there is likely to be a significant wider public interest.
- Wider reforms putting victims at the heart of the justice system – quadrupling funding since 2010 and giving them a louder voice through the upcoming Victims and Parole Bill.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-expert-panel-to-support-victims-after-major-disasters
