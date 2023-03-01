New expert panel to support victims after major disasters

First ever ‘Independent Public Advocate’ to launch in England and Wales.

expert panel will support victims until the conclusion of all inquiries and inquests

fulfils government promise to deliver change in response to national tragedies

Survivors and the bereaved families of major disasters like Hillsborough, the Manchester Arena bombing and the Grenfell Tower fire will receive new dedicated support in the future under plans unveiled by the government today (1 March).

An expert panel will act to represent families as a new Independent Public Advocate ensuring that the voices of victims and their families are better heard, right from the immediate aftermath of a tragedy until all inquiries and inquests have concluded.

The Independent Public Advocate will bring together a specialist panel of people appointed on their relevant expertise and on their experience of working with public authorities. This includes former social workers, ex-civil servants, retired doctors, emergency services, professionals with media experience and community leaders.

The trained advocates will provide practical support to families, the bereaved and those who have suffered life-changing injuries including:

signposting them to vital financial, physical and mental health services such as Victim Support, the Homicide Service and any charities established as a result of a major disaster

providing them with regular updates about the investigation including helping them receive information at inquests or inquiries

making sure they understand processes and their rights, so they can fully participate in the investigation where there is a right for them to do so

advocating on their behalf to public authorities and government, providing a direct channel to voice concerns around the responsiveness of organisations such as the police or local councils

Crucially, the Independent Public Advocate will be responsible for producing a report once all investigations have been completed and make recommendations to the government for improvements based on the experiences of survivors and the bereaved.

Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Dominic Raab said:

We’re creating the Independent Public Advocate so that the survivors and bereaved of a major tragedy have practical support and are given a greater voice in seeking answers for the loved ones that they have lost. The IPA will empower the victims throughout any inquiry, make sure they are listened to, and get the support they need from day one.

The intervention delivers on a previous manifesto commitment to create an Independent Public Advocate by the then Prime Minister Theresa May MP, which was welcomed by Bishop James Jones in his report into the experiences of the Hillsborough families. The creation of an IPA has also been championed by both Maria Eagle MP and the Rt Hon the Lord Wills in Parliament. The report called for greater representation for survivors and the bereaved in similar situations moving forward.

The Rt Hon Theresa May, MP, said:

I welcome the introduction of an Independent Public Advocate which was a commitment in our 2017 manifesto. I look forward to working with the government to ensure that it delivers the support needed in the aftermath of a public disaster so that families don’t have to go through years of struggle to get to the truth as happened after Hillsborough.

Establishing a panel builds on this original commitment by making sure victims receive the best support possible from a range of different professions, backgrounds and geographical areas.

In 2018, a government consultation highlighted that the various processes that take place after major disasters, such as the Grenfell Tower fire and the Manchester Arena bombing, can be overwhelming and complex for victims as they often involve multiple unfamiliar agencies.

The Independent Public Advocate will directly address these issues by supporting victims through every aspect of the processes that follow a major disaster. It will also act as a crucial line of communication between victims and government so concerns are addressed quickly.

It will be made up of multiple advocates, supported by a full-time permanent staff, so the Independent Public Advocate can respond quickly, effectively and at short notice. This will provide better support and resilience than a single advocate, especially where disasters involve large numbers of people.

Advocates will be appointed by the Secretary of State for Justice, but critically the Independent Public Advocate will consult with and represent victims before any inquiry is set up. Victims will also be able to nominate community leaders as an advocate.

Victims and families will be able to make representations to stand up or stand down the Independent Public Advocate following an incident.

The Independent Public Advocate will also be able to recommend the government set up investigations quickly, such as a Hillsborough style panel inquiry.

Legislation to create an Independent Public Advocate will be introduced shortly.

