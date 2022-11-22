Scottish Government
New family drugs treatment service
First Minister opens new facility to support parents and their children.
Parents with problematic drug or alcohol use can now enter residential rehabilitation without the fear of being separated from their children.
Harper House in Saltcoats, North Ayrshire – which is being run by the Phoenix Futures charity – was awarded over £8 million in Scottish Government grant funding last year to establish a family rehabilitation service, accepting referrals from across Scotland. The facility can support up to 20 families at any one time for placements between three and six months long, meaning up to 80 families will be supported annually.
The service is designed to make it easier for parents to access treatment by allowing mothers or fathers to care for their family while in recovery with the help of the centre’s staff who support child development, parenting skills and the overall health and wellbeing of all family members.
At the official opening, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said:
“We are determined to make it easier for people with problem drug or alcohol use to access treatment, so I am pleased to open this facility offering families the chance to stay together while parents receive specialist support in a safe and structured environment
“Though men are more likely to use and experience harms from drugs, there has been a disproportionate increase in drug related deaths among women and there is a strong link between women having children removed from their care and risk of drug-related death.
“Harper House is funded through the Residential Rehabilitation Rapid Capacity Programme and will contribute towards the Scottish Government’s aim to treble the number of publicly funded residential rehabilitation placements to 1,000 by 2026.”
Phoenix Futures Chief Executive Karen Biggs said:
“We are delighted to be working with Scottish Government to launch this innovative new service. Harper House will support families affected by mental health and substance use to access the care they need to lead happy and healthy lives.”
“The pressures of family life, combined with the range of support parents may need to access in their communities, can make it impossible for parents to give their families the care they desire. Harper House brings together onsite multi-disciplinary experts, evidence based interventions and a specially designed environment so that families from across Scotland can live and learn together.”
BACKGROUND
Phoenix Futures (phoenix-futures.org.uk)
This service supports the Scottish Government’s ambition to Keep The Promise by providing a safe and caring place for families to stay together.
Keeping the Promise implementation plan – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Residential Rehabilitation Rapid Capacity Programme: guidance – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/new-family-drugs-treatment-service/
