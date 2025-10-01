Scottish Government
New farming opportunities
Public land being made available.
More than 8,400 hectares of land has gone to new farmers since 2016 through the Farming Opportunities for New Entrants (FONE) group.
Jordan Duddy (23) from Carlisle became the latest beneficiary of the group’s support as she takes over the management of Acrehead dairy farm, near Dumfries.
Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie joined Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) Principal and Chief Executive Professor Wayne Powell as they handed over the tenancy to Ms Duddy.
Providing more public land for farming is a commitment in the Programme for Government.
Mr Fairlie said:
“I am very pleased for Jordan in securing the contract farming opportunity at Acrehead and am excited to see all she achieves. I would also like to congratulate SRUC for providing this land and – more importantly – the opportunity for a new farmer on publicly owned land.
“This government is focused on delivering new opportunities for young farmers. We have to encourage all of those considering a career in the agricultural sector and SRUC know how vitally important it is to also provide them with support and access to building skills to nurture the next generation. I cannot wait to see what Jordan and the college achieve here.”
Ms Duddy said:
“I feel incredibly fortunate to have this once-in a-lifetime opportunity to work with SRUC through a contract farming arrangement at Acrehead. Breaking into farming is extremely tough for young people today without significant capital or a family farm to inherit, so opportunities like this are invaluable.
“I’m really excited to get started on the farm and begin making positive changes that will benefit the herd, the land, and the overall business.”
Professor Powell said:
“This is a unique opportunity and one we are proud to offer. By making SRUC land available in this way, we are investing in the future of farming and creating meaningful ways for young people to step into leadership roles in agriculture.”
Background
The Scottish Government offers support for young and new people starting careers in the agricultural sector including:
Next Generation Practical Training Fund | Lantra - Scotland
Mentoring for new farmers and crofters | Helping farmers in Scotland
New Entrants resources for farmers from Farm Advisory Service
This paper uses the Scottish Government Computable General Equilibrium (CGE) model to assess the long-run economic impacts of a stylised 10% tariff increase by the United States on UK goods exports.