New fees for emergency travel documents and emergency passports

From 9 April 2025, the government will introduce new fees for emergency travel documents (ETDs) and emergency passports.

An ETD lets you travel from abroad if you need to travel urgently and cannot use your British passport. It is usually only valid for one single or return journey. The new fee includes the cost of couriering the emergency travel document to you. Previously, this was an additional separate cost.

Emergency passports are issued in exceptional circumstances, usually when an ETD cannot be issued.

Service Current fee up to 8 April 2025 New fee from 9 April 2025 Administering an application for, and if successful providing, an emergency travel document (in addition to direct costs, if any) £100 £125 Exceptionally, administering an application for, and, if successful, providing an emergency passport, on occasions when it is not possible to provide an emergency travel document (in addition to direct costs, if any) £75 £125

Consular fees are reviewed in line with His Majesty’s Treasury guidance Managing public money. The last time fees were increased was in 2016.