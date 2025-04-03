Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
New fees for emergency travel documents and emergency passports
The government will introduce new fees for emergency travel documents and emergency passports from 9 April 2025.
From 9 April 2025, the government will introduce new fees for emergency travel documents (ETDs) and emergency passports.
An ETD lets you travel from abroad if you need to travel urgently and cannot use your British passport. It is usually only valid for one single or return journey. The new fee includes the cost of couriering the emergency travel document to you. Previously, this was an additional separate cost.
Emergency passports are issued in exceptional circumstances, usually when an ETD cannot be issued.
|Service
|Current fee up to 8 April 2025
|New fee from 9 April 2025
|Administering an application for, and if successful providing, an emergency travel document (in addition to direct costs, if any)
|£100
|£125
|Exceptionally, administering an application for, and, if successful, providing an emergency passport, on occasions when it is not possible to provide an emergency travel document (in addition to direct costs, if any)
|£75
|£125
Consular fees are reviewed in line with His Majesty’s Treasury guidance Managing public money. The last time fees were increased was in 2016.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-fees-for-emergency-travel-documents-and-emergency-passports
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
NATO must be ‘stronger, fairer, and more lethal’ Foreign Secretary to say03/04/2025 13:10:00
UK to highlight ironclad support for Alliance and push Allies to increase defence spending.
UK to tackle Western Balkan migrant transit routes and serious organised crime with closer ties in the region02/04/2025 12:05:00
Foreign Secretary David Lammy travels to Kosovo and Serbia to strengthen cooperation on tackling irregular migration and serious organised crime
UK sends life-saving aid to the people of Myanmar following devastating earthquake01/04/2025 10:25:00
UK Government announces a package of up to £10 million support to help the people of Myanmar following recent earthquake
UN Human Rights Council 58: UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on Haiti31/03/2025 16:25:00
UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on Haiti with the participation of the Independent Expert. Delivered by the UK Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders (28 March 2025).
Future International Development Spending set out in Spring Statement31/03/2025 14:10:00
Extra detail on the UK’s international development budget up to March 2030 was recently set out in the Spring Statement.
It is time for Russia to agree the US proposal of an immediate and unconditional ceasefire: UK statement to the OSCE28/03/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland commends Ukraine’s agreement to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and urges Russia to show that it is serious about peace by agreeing to one without further delay (27 March 2025).
Armenia and Azerbaijan peace agreement: UK statement to the OSCE27/03/2025 14:10:00
Deputy Ambassador Deirdre Brown congratulates Armenia and Azerbaijan on the conclusion of negotiations on a peace agreement and urges both sides to sign it as soon as possible.
UK sanctions for human rights violations and abuses during the Sri Lankan civil war25/03/2025 14:10:00
The UK yesterday sanctioned figures responsible for serious human rights violations and abuses during the civil war in Sri Lanka.