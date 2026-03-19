The government will introduce new fees for passport applications on 8 April 2026.

The proposals, which are subject to approval by Parliament, will include the following:

the fee for a standard online application made from within the UK will rise from £94.50 to £102 for adults and £61.50 to £66.50 for children

postal applications will increase from £107 to £115.50 for adults and £74 to £80 for children

the fee for a Premium Service (1 day) application made from within the UK will rise from £222 to £239.50

the fee for a standard online application when applying from overseas for a UK passport will rise from £108 to £116.50 for adults and £70 to £75.50 for children

overseas standard paper applications will increase from £120.50 to £130 for adults and £82.50 to £89 for children

The new fees will help the Home Office to continue to move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation. The government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.

The fees contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders.

Customers are advised that they should apply in good time before travelling. Apply online for a UK passport.

In 2025, where no further information was required, 99.7% of standard applications from the UK were processed within three weeks.

Passport fees are reviewed in line with His Majesty’s Treasury guidance Managing public money.