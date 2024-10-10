New findings show impact of exercise on children's mental health conditions

The report was produced for us by Edge Hill University after an independent evidence review that collated research from across 143 studies.

We’ve published a new report that shows there is "strong and consistent evidence that sport and physical activity interventions had positive effects on the diagnosed mental health problems of children and young people".

Released on World Mental Health Day, ‘Children and Young People’s Mental Health and Physical Activity’ – which you can download below – has been produced by Edge Hill University.

Previous research has shown the positive impact of being active on children’s general wellbeing, but there had been little documented evidence on the role of sport and physical activity in the treatment of diagnosed mental health conditions in children and young people.

So we commissioned Edge Hill to undertake an independent evidence review, in which they collated and reviewed existing research from across 143 studies to assess the strength of evidence.

A consistent picture emerged of the effectiveness of different types of exercise in treating and managing young people’s mental health conditions.

The results will better inform our decision-making on children and young people – one of the five ‘big issues’ in our Uniting the Movement strategy – as well as providing recommendations for sport and physical activity providers, policymakers and researchers.

Our head of children and young people, Liz Aitken, said: ⁠"We’re pleased to be able to share the results of Edge Hill University’s independent review, which presents a wealth of information and evidence in one place for the first time.

"The findings will allow us and our partners to talk authoritatively about the relationship between physical activity and young people with a diagnosed mental health condition.

"We look forward to working with the sector to support more young people with their mental health and wellbeing through being active."