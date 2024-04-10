New First Parliamentary Counsel appointed to lead the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel

Jessica de Mounteney has been appointed as the new First Parliamentary Counsel and Permanent Secretary of the Government in Parliament Group, Cabinet Office. Jessica, who is currently a Director General in the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel, replaces Elizabeth Gardiner who will be leaving the role at the end of April. The appointment has been made by the Prime Minister.

The Leader of the House of Lords, the Rt Hon the Lord True, said:

I am delighted Jessica De Mounteney is taking on this role. The Office of the Parliamentary Counsel plays an essential role in the government’s legislative programme. Jessica has the understanding, experience, and expertise to take on this role at the heart of government and she will provide invaluable leadership to OPC. I wish Jessica all the best and look forward to working with her. I also send my thanks to Dame Elizabeth Gardiner who has provided exemplary service for over 30 years in the Office of Parliamentary Council.

The Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case, said:

I would like to congratulate Jessica on her appointment. Her breadth of experience gained from her time in the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel and previously as a barrister will serve her well in her new role.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Elizabeth Gardiner for her exemplary leadership and commitment to the role over the last nine years, and for her over thirty two years of dedicated service in the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel.

Commenting on her appointment, Jessica said:

I am thrilled to have been appointed as First Parliamentary Counsel and Permanent Secretary of the Government in Parliament Group. Having joined the Office after some time at the Criminal Bar, I have been incredibly proud to have contributed to the work of the Group, and the Cabinet Office and the Civil Service, for nearly 27 years. We will miss Elizabeth Gardiner and she will be a hard act to follow, but it will be wonderful to have the opportunity to lead the work of the Office and the Group, working alongside very many talented and committed colleagues.

Jessica is expected to take up her new post at the end of April.