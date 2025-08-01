New flexible agreement helps accelerate the public sector’s access to innovation in space technology

Public sector organisations now have access to a wider range of space related technology solutions for goods and services, improving public services

A new commercial agreement from Crown Commercial Service (CCS) developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence (MOD), gives the UK public sector access to CCS’s first Dynamic Market for space-related technologies, maximising the flexibilities under the new Procurement Act 2023.

A new procurement approach to space-related technology

The space sector is extremely important to the future prosperity of the UK. Many of the services that are essential to our modern daily lives are driven by space-related technologies such as communication systems, navigation, weather forecasting, power grid monitoring, crop monitoring, financial transactions and national security. Currently worth over £18.9 billion annually and employing more than 52,000 people, this strategically important sector helps secure the UK’s global competitive position through encouraging and championing innovation.

CCS has launched the new Space Technology Solutions agreement, to help public sector organisations access both upstream and downstream space technology solutions. It expands upon a previous CCS agreement, Space-Enabled and Geospatial Services Dynamic Purchasing System, with an enhanced scope, suitable for complex space-related procurement.

Strengthening the UK’s access to space innovation

This agreement is helping the public sector access space innovation in multiple ways. Examples include:

Weather forecasting and climate monitoring

Public sector organisations can now access cutting-edge Earth observation technologies. Satellite data analytics firms are pioneering machine learning algorithms that transform raw imagery into actionable weather intelligence for more accurate weather forecasting and climate monitoring.

Satellite communications

This agreement connects public sector customers with companies developing next-generation connectivity solutions. The agreement facilitates procurement of technologies such as low-Earth orbit satellite networks that provide resilient communications for emergency services and remote communities.

The new Space Technology Solutions agreement represents a significant advancement in how the public sector can access these vital technologies. Patrick Cahill, Deputy Director of Network, Telecoms and Space Solutions at CCS says:

We’ve designed this agreement to respond directly to our customers’ needs for simplified access to critical space technologies. The dynamic market approach, combined with the flexibilities offered under the new Procurement Act, will help public sector organisations provide better services while generating economic growth and supporting innovation across all regions of the UK.

Collaborative approach and key improvements

CCS has worked closely with the MOD and other public sector bodies to develop this agreement, ensuring it meets their specific requirements. The agreement offers several key advantages for the UK space economy while supporting the government’s commitment to collaborative procurement.

Victoria Cope, Defence’s Digital Commercial Director and Senior Responsible Officer for HMG Enterprise Space Category says:

This collaborative initiative between MOD and CCS exemplifies how government departments can work together to solve complex challenges. The Space Technology Solutions agreement is an important pillar within our HMG Enterprise Space Category. It will enable us to tap into cutting-edge space innovations that enhance our capabilities while also creating opportunities for both British and global businesses across the space sector. It’s a win-win approach that demonstrates the value of strategic partnerships within government.

Key benefits include:

direct access to a wide range of upstream and downstream space technologies

flexibility through the Competitive Flexible Procedure, allowing buyers to design fit-for-purpose procurement processes

compliance with the new Procurement Act 2023

Supporting UK-wide growth and SME opportunities

Making it easier for public sector organisations to work with space technology suppliers of all sizes helps modernise public services while creating high-quality jobs throughout the country and ensuring taxpayer value.

The agreement aims to strengthen regional economic growth by creating more opportunities for space technology businesses across the UK, in particular through supporting regional space clusters (geographical hubs that aim to support the growth of the UK space industry by creating local employment and enabling technological advancement) .

The agreement will run for 6 years with an option to extend for a further 2 years, ensuring the long-term stability that suppliers and buyers need to plan effectively for the future.

Find out more

To learn more about the Space Technology Solutions agreement visit the agreement page or contact the CCS Service Desk at info@crowncommercial.gov.uk.