New flood advice websites launched to help West Country
These will support Dorset and Wiltshire residents coping with groundwater flooding and promote the response and recovery to flooding in Somerset.
Two new websites about flood issues in Dorset, Wiltshire and Somerset have been launched by the Environment Agency. These will serve as one-stop-shops for advice, information and links to support.
A conveyor belt of heavy rain during January and February has had different impacts on the counties. Dorset and Wiltshire, which largely reside on a chalk aquifer, is experiencing the worst groundwater flooding since 2014. Somerset is also inundated, with water levels not seen since 2014 only just starting to recede on the levels and moors. Both situations are expected to last weeks.
Northmoor pumping station in Somerset, one of the sites where extra pumps were deployed
The Dorset and Wiltshire Groundwater Incident Response 2026 website pulls together Environment Agency articles and resources to explain the peculiarities of groundwater, staying safe and preparing for the future, including signing up for the special flood warning service that monitors underground water levels as the lead time to prepare is greater.
With the major incident over, the Somerset Flooding 2026 website will support the recovery effort in the impacted area, raising awareness of operational activities and next steps.
Ian Withers of the Environment Agency yesterday said:
The work is far from over in these counties, which are still living with the pressure of flood risk and elevated water levels. We continue to respond, to warn and inform and to engage with the communities.
These webpages will keep awareness alive, and everyone informed.
The websites will run for as long as needed before being taken down, but ready to be used again in the future.
