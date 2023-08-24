Environment Agency
New flood warning services launched in Leicestershire and Derby
The flood warning service in Leicestershire and Derby has been extended to ensure more people than ever are warned about an imminent risk of flooding.
- New flood warnings added at nine locations across Leicestershire and Derby
- Hundreds more property owners will now get alerts if they are at risk of flooding
- Part of national investment to extend the flood warning service
The Environment Agency has launched eight new flood warning services at locations across Leicestershire and one new warning in Derby that will help to warn hundreds more homeowners of the risk of flooding.
Flood warnings inform the public about an imminent risk of flooding to their home or business and help people make informed decisions about how to respond.
New flood warnings are being introduced at the following communities:
Leicester City
- Bushby Brook at Thurncourt, Evington and North Evington.
- Bushby Brook at Thurnby.
- Melton Brook.
- Evington Brook at North Evington and Spinney Hills.
- Willow Brook at North Evington and Belgrave.
- Braunstone Brook.
- Thurnby Brook at Thurnby.
Leicestershire
- Lubbesthorpe and Thorpe Astley Brooks at Braunstone Town.
Derby City
- Markeaton and Bramble Brooks
By signing up for flood warnings, property owners will be alerted by phone, email or text when flooding is expected.
There are three types of messages – Flood Alert, Flood Warning and Severe Flood Warning. Each type can be triggered by particular weather or river conditions which cause flooding. Flood warnings and alerts are not available in all areas.
Residents are encouraged to prepare if they receive a Flood Alert which could mean packing a bag that includes medicines, insurance documents and anything else they wouldn’t want to lose if flooding were to take place. A Flood Warning calls on people to act now which means turning off gas, water and electricity and moving family and pets to safety. A Severe Flood Warning means you are in immediate danger and to follow advice from emergency services.
Paul Lockhart, Flood and Coastal Risk Manager for the East Midlands, said:
“We want to ensure that everyone has as much time as possible to prepare for flooding which is why we’re pleased that there are more communities across Leicestershire and Derby which will now be able to receive our free flood warning service.”
Additional funding from the Government has enabled the Environment Agency to invest in the latest technology and infrastructure needed to provide a flood warning service in more than 200 communities across England. In total, an additional 62,000 properties at risk of flooding will receive flood warnings between now and the end of 2023.
To check whether your home is located in this new flood warning area visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/. If your home does lie within the flood warning area it is vital that you sign up to flood warnings to better protect yourselves and loved ones.
To sign up to the flood warning service, the Environment Agency is encouraging people to register directly with them by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188, or visit https://www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings where you can register yourself or vulnerable family members/friends.
Background information
- 5.2 million properties in England are at risk of flooding
- The average cost of flood damage to a home is £30,000
-
The average cost of flooding to a business is £82,000
- If you are flooded, temporary accommodation costs on average £10,000
- If you are flooded you are likely to be out of your home for an average of 5 months
Know what to do when you receive a flood warning and download our three point flood plan - https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/what-to-do-in-a-flood
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-flood-warning-services-launched-in-leicestershire-and-derby
