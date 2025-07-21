New framework embeds Public Health values into healthcare approach in Wales, to promote prevention and reduce inequalities

Public Health Wales has coproduced a healthcare framework to support the NHS in Wales become a preventive, equitable, sustainable and learning healthcare system.

The body says that implementation of the framework in the healthcare system requires proactive and co-ordinated use of healthcare public health principles at every level and arena of healthcare including proportionate allocation of resources to ensure shift in prevention and address inequity in outcomes.

The framework recognises the existing good work that is already happening across the system and proposes further the capacity and capability building to scale up the efforts.

In addition, the framework includes a series of worked examples on Cardiovascular Disease and Falls Prevention, which will give tangible, practical help to partners in the system to address inequalities in waiting lists and prevention of fragility fractures seek to help bring this framework to life.

Alongside the recently launched Prevention Based Health and Care framework, the organisation aims to ensure an upstream focus, embedding public health values to support the development of a sustainable healthcare system.

To support the implementation of the framework a toolkit has been produced which brings together a number of tools and frameworks which could be used alone or in combination to support healthcare settings, systems, and partnerships to assess and optimise their services with a population lens. The toolkit is a resource to aid in the identification of trends, needs, and disparities within communities, and to support effective planning and delivery, making the most efficient use of resources

Professor Jim McManus, National Director of Health and Wellbeing for Public Health Wales, said: