New framework for London service

We’ve launched a first-of-its kind framework in partnership with London Councils and the London Innovation & Improvement Alliance (LIIA) to increase children’s social care workforce capacity. The new regional framework – Framework for London in Permanent Children’s Social Work Recruitment (FLiP) – aims to improve compliant access to permanent children’s social workers for all London local authorities.

The YPO framework provides authorities with a consistent route to 16 specialist children’s social care service suppliers, including a range of national and local suppliers to support regional requirements. FLiP has been created on behalf of the Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ALDCS) following the implementation of the London Pledge. This has enabled closer and consistent engagement with the agency market to support improvements that respond to challenges the sector faces in recruiting and retaining permanent staff.

This YPO framework guarantees uniformity in price structure, stable costs, a single point of contact for recruitment, and a standard of service through pre-agreed terms and conditions. YPO’s FLiP is valued at £20m and will provide both “full” and “reduced” service offerings for London local authorities.

Agnieszka Gajli, Strategic Procurement Manager at YPO, said:

“Through direct consultation with the market and stakeholders, we have created a collaborative solution to address the inconsistencies in access to specialist agencies, deliverability and pricing structure in London. This platform has been developed by London, for London and we look forward to seeing the positive changes it enables, helping local authorities in their delivery of service for children across London.”

Jonathan Williams, speaking on behalf of the Association of London Directors of Children’s Services (ALDCS) pan-London Workforce Steering Group, added: