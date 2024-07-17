Welsh Government
New framework to support councils on 20mph
New guidance to support highways authorities when making decisions on local speed limits has been published yesterday.
The guidance has been co-developed with highways authorities, the Welsh Local Government Association, and the County Surveyor’s Society for Wales, following a National Listening Programme led by the Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates.
From September, highway authorities can start to apply the new framework to assess speed limits on roads where a change is considered appropriate. The numbers of roads reviewed is expected to vary considerably depending on the volume of feedback received by each highway authority, and as a result the timescales for delivering change will vary from one local authority to another.
The guidance provides a framework to support highways authorities to make the right decisions for local roads – particularly when those calls are finely balanced. It prioritises 20mph limits where pedestrians and cyclists frequently mix with vehicles unless strong evidence supports that higher speeds are safe.
Local authorities will shortly be invited to submit bids for funding for them to be able to make speed limit changes in line with the new guidance.
An additional £5 million has been made available for this financial year.
Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates said:
I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken the time to provide us with their feedback. It’s been great to see so many people getting involved.
The recent collisions data for Wales and the reduction in casualties was encouraging. We have still got a way to go but it shows things are moving in the right direction.
By working together and supporting highways authorities to make changes where it is right to do so, I believe we can continue to make 20mph a real success story for Wales.
Cllr Andrew Morgan OBE, Leader of WLGA and Spokesperson on Transport said:
We welcome the way the Cabinet Secretary has engaged with councils to review the original guidance and enable councils to relook at some sections of strategic routes, including bus routes.
These are not easy decisions for councils and safety remains our priority.
There will need to be a high level of confidence that, if and where the limit is raised back to 30mph, it will not result in the very risks the policy was designed to mitigate.
