New free legal support service for people at risk of losing their home
In August, the Housing Loss Prevention Advice Service (HLPAS) was launched, a government funded scheme which provides free legal advice and representation (legal aid) to people facing the loss of their home.
Who can access the HLPAS and when?
To access support, people will need to provide written evidence that someone is seeking possession of their home. This might be an email or letter from their landlord or a letter from a creditor. An individual’s financial situation will not affect their right to access free support.
Legal support will also continue to be available from duty advisors at county court possession hearings. There will be no change to the way in which duty advice is delivered, although the firm supplying this advice in your local county court may have changed from 1 August.
What help is available?
A HLPAS advisor can provide legal advice to help individuals identify what may be the reason someone is seeking possession of their home and recommend potential solutions. Help is available on matters such as:
- Rent and mortgage arrears
- Disrepair and other housing conditions
- Illegal evictions
- Welfare benefits payments
- Debt
Finding your nearest HLPAS provider
You can find your nearest provider by typing in your postcode and ticking the box ‘Housing Loss Prevention Advice Service’ here.
Download a leaflet to display in your service
Find out more information about the HLPAS
