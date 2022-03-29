Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
New fund gives communities power to deliver affordable homes
Over 1,200 new affordable homes will be delivered across England with communities put in charge of where and how they will be built, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities recently, Friday 25 March 2022 announced.
The £4 million Community Housing Fund (CHF) programme helps community groups build homes in their local area by covering a range of costs incurred in the process - including renting the town hall for a public meeting, paying for searches, administration costs or legal advice, design work and planning applications. Once planning permission is granted, community groups can fund the build through the government’s Affordable Homes Programme, a Housing Association or developer or via a bank loan.
The fund will help level up the country by regenerating derelict areas and delivering homes that are affordable for local people, so more residents can live in the places they love.
The new houses will be part of locally-based organisations such as land trusts or housing co-operatives meaning they stay under the control of the community.
Housing Minister Rt Hon Stuart Andrew MP recently said:
Part of our Levelling Up mission is to build the quality homes that communities want and need. Community led housing is a great way to ensure local housing needs are met by putting local people in the driving seat.
It is about residents playing a leading and lasting role creating genuinely affordable homes which regenerate and restore pride in communities.
Community led housing also helps improve the design and construction quality of homes using modern methods of construction and gives more opportunity for smaller house builders to work on projects, growing local economies.
Tom Chance from Community Led Homes added:
Community led housing groups are rooted in their communities and truly understand local housing needs. There are so many fantastic community led housing projects planned across the country. This programme will help many of these projects come to fruition.
The fund will help deliver 52 housing projects in England, from Cornwall to Berwick-upon-Tweed. Bradford’s Greenwood Community Led Housing group, will build 62 supported homes for people with autism, learning disabilities or dementia. In Leeds, 34 affordable homes are being built to regenerate a deprived part of the city following extensive involvement of residents in the design of the buildings.
The recent announcement follows the publication of the Bacon Review which recommended that reigniting the Community Housing Fund will create more opportunities for communities to build.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-fund-gives-communities-power-to-deliver-affordable-homes
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Bidding opens for two landmark Green Freeports in Scotland28/03/2022 15:10:00
A new prospectus for potential bidders sets out how the Green Freeports will regenerate local areas, create high quality jobs and support transition to a net zero economy.
More than 500 rough sleepers given new start thanks to Housing First scheme in West Midlands25/03/2022 15:10:00
A pioneering scheme to take rough sleepers off the street and into housing has now helped more than 500 people in the West Midlands.
New law to resolve remaining COVID-19 commercial rent debts now in place24/03/2022 16:32:00
A new law is now in place to help resolve certain remaining commercial rent debts.
New digital tools to help residents have their say on local developments22/03/2022 12:10:00
Members of the public will be able to use innovative new technology to have a greater say in shaping and regenerating their communities.
£10 million for traveller sites across England will improve life chances and reduce unauthorised encampments21/03/2022 15:10:00
The funding will allow councils to provide improved transit sites and stopping places, so travellers have authorised places to stay, and access to facilities and services.
New plans to level up Blackpool unveiled18/03/2022 13:10:00
New measures to help turn the tide on deprivation in one of the UK’s most iconic seaside towns.
DLUHC Secretary of State's update on Ukrainian Sponsorship Scheme17/03/2022 12:10:00
Michael Gove's statement given yesterday on the government’s response to help those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme launches15/03/2022 12:10:00
UK individuals, charities, community groups and businesses can now record their interest in supporting Ukrainians fleeing the war through the government’s new Homes for Ukraine scheme.