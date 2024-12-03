Welsh Government
|Printable version
New funding announced to deliver First Minister’s priorities
The Welsh Government yesterday announced £157 million of new funding to support the First Minister’s priorities this year.
The additional funding includes £21 million for diagnostic equipment for the NHS to help cut waiting times, which comes on top of a £50 million package announced last month to cut the longest waits.
£20 million will be provided for school and college repairs and maintenance through the Welsh Government’s school and college building programme, Sustainable Communities for Learning, which is in addition to £30 million already provided this year.
There will be an extra £1 million for arts and cultural organisations, provided through the Arts Council of Wales, which will support 60 organisations. This is in addition to £1.5 million announced by the Welsh Government for the sector in September.
Other funding will support transport, housing and local government to create green jobs and growth. Further details of funding will be announced by the Welsh Government during this week.
First Minister Eluned Morgan, yesterday said:
After speaking to people across Wales, I set out my 4 priorities, which includes cutting the longest waiting times and speeding up access to NHS treatment. The funding for diagnostic equipment will give the NHS the tools to do just that, helping people get diagnosed and treated faster.
We are delivering on what people want – funding our NHS and cutting the longest waiting times, creating jobs and working to improve education standards.
I am determined we go further and work faster, and this extra funding will help us do just that in these priority areas.
Speaking about the extra funding for arts and culture organisations, Jack Sargeant, the Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, yesterday said:
I’m pleased to announce additional funding this year to protect jobs and organisations in our arts sector.
We have a very strong arts sector in Wales, which develops and supports world-class Welsh talent. This investment, for 60 arts organisations including the Welsh National Opera, Wrexham Sounds and Blackwood Miners’ Institute, will provide vital support for our cultural organisations.
The new £157 million package of funding – a combination of revenue and capital – is for the current financial year (2024-2025). The Draft Budget, which sets out the Welsh Government’s spending plans for the next financial year (2025-2026), will be published on Tuesday 10 December.
Related
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-funding-announced-to-deliver-first-ministers-priorities
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Cardiff’s new bus interchange welcomes 9,000 passengers a day03/12/2024 11:05:00
Since opening its doors in June, Cardiff Bus Interchange is now welcoming up to 9,000 passengers a day.
Unique Welsh learning exchange programme opening up a world of opportunity02/12/2024 10:20:00
Adult learners and mentors from St Giles Cymru have travelled to Norway to benefit from a learning exchange journey funded through the Taith programme.
Wales first in UK to implement licensing for special procedures like tattoos29/11/2024 14:05:00
In a UK-first, Wales now has mandatory licensing rules in place to help protect the public's health when getting acupuncture, body piercings, electrolysis, or tattoos including semi-permanent make up.
Government launches Tree Planting Taskforce to oversee planting of millions of trees across our four nations28/11/2024 17:31:00
The Taskforce will strengthen collaborative working across the UK to improve tree planting and ensure the long-term survival of woodland.
Two years of free Welsh lessons: Over 2,000 young people and school staff take up their Welsh learning journey28/11/2024 10:05:00
The second year of free Welsh lessons for 16- to 25-year-olds and school staff has helped even more people learn the language, with over 2,000 young people and school staff estimated to have taken up the offer during 2023-24.
FM to announce major investment summit for 202528/11/2024 09:05:00
Yesterday, First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan announced a major investment summit will take place in Wales in 2025.
Support for those affected by Storm Bert27/11/2024 12:20:00
Immediate financial support will be provided to people whose homes have been flooded during Storm Bert.
£51 million Newport investment latest chapter in Wales’ compound semiconductor success story27/11/2024 11:20:00
Vishay Intertechnology, one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, has announced that it is investing £51 million in Newport Wafer Fab, the UK’s largest semiconductor facility - bringing new product range capabilities and skilled job opportunities to Newport.