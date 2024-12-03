New funding announced to deliver First Minister’s priorities

The Welsh Government yesterday announced £157 million of new funding to support the First Minister’s priorities this year.

The additional funding includes £21 million for diagnostic equipment for the NHS to help cut waiting times, which comes on top of a £50 million package announced last month to cut the longest waits.

£20 million will be provided for school and college repairs and maintenance through the Welsh Government’s school and college building programme, Sustainable Communities for Learning, which is in addition to £30 million already provided this year.

There will be an extra £1 million for arts and cultural organisations, provided through the Arts Council of Wales, which will support 60 organisations. This is in addition to £1.5 million announced by the Welsh Government for the sector in September.

Other funding will support transport, housing and local government to create green jobs and growth. Further details of funding will be announced by the Welsh Government during this week.

First Minister Eluned Morgan, yesterday said:

After speaking to people across Wales, I set out my 4 priorities, which includes cutting the longest waiting times and speeding up access to NHS treatment. The funding for diagnostic equipment will give the NHS the tools to do just that, helping people get diagnosed and treated faster. We are delivering on what people want – funding our NHS and cutting the longest waiting times, creating jobs and working to improve education standards. I am determined we go further and work faster, and this extra funding will help us do just that in these priority areas.

Speaking about the extra funding for arts and culture organisations, Jack Sargeant, the Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, yesterday said:

I’m pleased to announce additional funding this year to protect jobs and organisations in our arts sector. We have a very strong arts sector in Wales, which develops and supports world-class Welsh talent. This investment, for 60 arts organisations including the Welsh National Opera, Wrexham Sounds and Blackwood Miners’ Institute, will provide vital support for our cultural organisations.

The new £157 million package of funding – a combination of revenue and capital – is for the current financial year (2024-2025). The Draft Budget, which sets out the Welsh Government’s spending plans for the next financial year (2025-2026), will be published on Tuesday 10 December.

