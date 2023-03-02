Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
New funding for National Parks announced
Farming in Protected Landscapes Fund also extended until 2025
England’s national parks are set to benefit from new additional funding announced by the government on 28 February 2023. £4.4 million will be provided to the country’s ten National Park Authorities to support services such as visitor centres and park rangers.
The funding award is in recognition of the vital role that our national parks play in protecting our precious wildlife and landscapes and the importance they have for tourism, the regional economy, and public access. Each authority will be awarded an equal share of the grant.
Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey said:
Our National Parks are the jewel in our cherished landscapes. They support thriving communities, economies, wildlife and are important places for public health and wellbeing.
This additional £4.4 million of funding will support the important work that National Park Authorities do across our countryside, and allow local people and visitors to enjoy these much loved spaces
The funding will help protect vital assets, such as education centres and ranger services, and will provide more opportunities for people to enjoy National Parks. It could also be used to support the creation of new trails, residential programmes and mobility schemes. It will also support access and engagement programmes helping to conserve the natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage of these protected landscapes.
The Farming in Protected Landscapes scheme, currently delivered across 10 National Parks and 34 Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs) since 2021, will also be extended until March 2025. This will enable National Parks and AONBs to continue delivering outcomes for nature, climate, people and place.
Further information:
- The 10 National Park Authorities to benefit from an equal share of the £4.4 million grant are: Broads, Dartmoor, Exmoor, Lake District, New Forest, North Yorkshire Moors, Northumberland, Peak District, South Downs and Yorkshire Dales.
